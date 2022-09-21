facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > Why Barcelona is a rising cocktail city
Why Barcelona is a rising cocktail city
Food & Drink
21 Sep 2022 06:00 PM

Why Barcelona is a rising cocktail city

Mark Sansom

The home of Gaudi, Picasso, Dalí and countless other creatives over the centuries, Barcelona has always been a city of rich culture, art and food. While the Catalan capital has long been at the forefront of modern European gastronomy, today it also offers some of the best cocktail experiences of any city in the world. Ahead of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 ceremony being held here on 4th October, there’s plenty of world-class venues to be explored and enjoyed.

With three venues within The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021, it’s clear that the Barcelona is at the already at cutting edge of cocktail culture. Utilising its expansive history of fine dining, Barcelona’s cocktails have tapped into the creative energy that powered its culinary tradition.

Barcelona, a rising cocktail city

barcelona cocktail bars sips world's 50 best bars 2022
Image Credit: Sips

The city’s eating culture – where dinner is rarely earlier than 8pm – creates an environment that’s highly receptive to cocktail drinking and pre drinks with tapa in particular. At bars across the city, food and drink are intertwined to create an unmissable hospitality package, with small bites providing the perfect accompaniment to any cocktail, tall or short.

At Paradiso, listed at No.3 in the 2021 50 Best list, guests are to leave their expectations at the door – mostly because the door is disguised as a refrigerator within a pastrami shop. Once inside, fantastical cocktail creations are matched by its chic wooden aesthetic inspired by the works of Gaudi for an unforgettable speakeasy experience.

barcelona cocktail bars paradiso world's 50 best bars 2022
Image Credit: Paradiso

Sips, No.37 in 2021’s ranking, is a rising star within the city, having launched in 2021 to critical acclaim by two of the world’s very best bartenders, Simone Caporale and Marc Alvarez. Its showstopping creations served in unique glassware and outstanding bar snacks make it the first place to book for many heading to Barcelona.

barcelona cocktail bars world's 50 best bars 2022
Image Credit: Two Schmucks

With other venues springing up out of the woodwork, such as the self-styled ‘five-star dive bar’ Two Schmucks’, its sister bars Lucky Schmuck and Fat Schmuck, there are just as many casual watering holes available to guests to the city, alongside plenty of standout casual restaurants and fine dining institutions.

It’s clear that Barcelona is hitting its cocktail stride and is only going to get better. If you are on a quest to find the best cocktails in Europe, head to Catalonia.

You might also like ...
Mark Sansom

Mark Sansom is the Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars. He joined 50 Best in April 2019 after five years as Editor of Food and Travel, the world’s leading gastronomic tourism magazine. Before that, he was Food and Drink Editor on Men’s Health and News Editor at London’s Squaremeal. When not eating out in the name of good and proper research, he hits golf balls along the floor and cricket balls in the air.
Drinks
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.