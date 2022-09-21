Why Barcelona is a rising cocktail city

The home of Gaudi, Picasso, Dalí and countless other creatives over the centuries, Barcelona has always been a city of rich culture, art and food. While the Catalan capital has long been at the forefront of modern European gastronomy, today it also offers some of the best cocktail experiences of any city in the world. Ahead of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 ceremony being held here on 4th October, there’s plenty of world-class venues to be explored and enjoyed.

With three venues within The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021, it’s clear that the Barcelona is at the already at cutting edge of cocktail culture. Utilising its expansive history of fine dining, Barcelona’s cocktails have tapped into the creative energy that powered its culinary tradition.

Barcelona, a rising cocktail city

The city’s eating culture – where dinner is rarely earlier than 8pm – creates an environment that’s highly receptive to cocktail drinking and pre drinks with tapa in particular. At bars across the city, food and drink are intertwined to create an unmissable hospitality package, with small bites providing the perfect accompaniment to any cocktail, tall or short.

At Paradiso, listed at No.3 in the 2021 50 Best list, guests are to leave their expectations at the door – mostly because the door is disguised as a refrigerator within a pastrami shop. Once inside, fantastical cocktail creations are matched by its chic wooden aesthetic inspired by the works of Gaudi for an unforgettable speakeasy experience.

Sips, No.37 in 2021’s ranking, is a rising star within the city, having launched in 2021 to critical acclaim by two of the world’s very best bartenders, Simone Caporale and Marc Alvarez. Its showstopping creations served in unique glassware and outstanding bar snacks make it the first place to book for many heading to Barcelona.

With other venues springing up out of the woodwork, such as the self-styled ‘five-star dive bar’ Two Schmucks’, its sister bars Lucky Schmuck and Fat Schmuck, there are just as many casual watering holes available to guests to the city, alongside plenty of standout casual restaurants and fine dining institutions.

It’s clear that Barcelona is hitting its cocktail stride and is only going to get better. If you are on a quest to find the best cocktails in Europe, head to Catalonia.