BEAM Bangkok reopens its doors this May 2022

BEAM is reopening its doors after a long, long time. 12 May 2022 is the date to mark.

Whilst some have transformed into full-time homebodies, some have been itching to go clubbing. For the latter, we’ve got exciting news for you. The city’s cherished Thonglor nightclub BEAM is reopening its doors this 12 May 2022, just in time for the long holiday — 13-16 May 2022. Perfect for night owls looking to party their way into the long weekend.

The nighttime entertainment venue is an important player in Bangkok’s party scene. The club first opened its doors in 2016 and has become a hotspot for many city dwellers ever since. A body kinetic dance floor, boozy beverages, upbeat music – BEAM ticks all the right boxes for nightclubs, and we’re ready to dance (and drink) the night away. Finally.

[Hero and featured image credit: BEAM]