9 Bangkok hotel bars to visit if you’re feeling snazzy

The latest is this: alcohol is allowed to be served until 11pm in Bangkok. Here are nine beautiful hotel bars for you to consider the next time you're out drinking, or exploring.

With the precariousness and the ever-changing nature of the rules in regards to serving alcohol, it can be rather tough to be in the know about which bars are open and serving, and which ones aren’t. As for now, booze can be served until 11pm in Bangkok. Here is a guide to which hotel bars in town are currently open and definitely worth visiting.

[Featured Image Credit: BKK Social Club]

Bespoke tipples and omakase tidbits served in lush Asian-inspired interiors, glam riverside bar Stella is a beautiful spot to spend your evening.

Opening hours: Everyday from 6.00pm-11.00pm

For a vibrant ambiance, head over to BKK Social Club located within the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. The whole expanse echoes the glamour and lifestyle of Buenos Aires.

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 5.00pm-11.00pm

A long-time favourite is The Bamboo Bar at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok’s most beloved live jazz and blues bar. The Bamboo Bar provides guests with a laidback, nonchalant atmosphere, making it the ideal venue to sit back, enjoy the music, and sip away.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 5.00pm-11.00pm (live music from 7.00pm-9.45pm)

Glamorous, glitzy, and gorgeous – the New York-inspired bar serves artisanal spirits, gourmet bites, and bespoke libations. Nestled atop on the 56th floor of the Waldorf Astoria hotel, drinks with a view are guaranteed at The Loft.

Opening hours: Everyday from 5.00pm-9.00pm

For a one-stop destination, the Penthouse Bar + Grill undoubtedly is the place to be. Comprising an assemblage of six venues, there truly is something for all tastes here. Rooftop bar? Cocktail bar? Whisky room? You name it, they’ve got it.

Opening hours: Everyday from 12.00pm-12.00am

Next on the list is another all-inclusive venue. W Bangkok’s The House on Sathorn is a cherished spot among city dwellers, whether it’s for food, afternoon tea, or cocktails in a beautiful setting — outdoors and indoors.

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 12.00pm-9.30pm

If you’re in search of a rooftop bar on your next tipple tour, consider the sky-high Chinese-inspired lounge Yào Rooftop Bar. Sip on signature cocktails whilst basking in city vistas, and order some dimsum as bar snacks, too.

Opening hours: Everyday from 5.00pm-12.00am

This rooftop bar is nestled on the 37th floor of the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. Recognised and revered for their big gin selection, the alfresco bar boasts an elevated garden design and ambiance.

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 5.00pm-12.00am

Residential-style event venue by day, live music bar by night, head to the rooftop bar at the Hyatt Regency for sunset hour. With creative cocktails and upbeat music, guests can expect an easygoing, relaxed atmosphere at Spectrum Lounge & Bar.

Opening hours: Everday from 5.00pm-10.00pm

This article first appeared on Prestige Thailand.