8 unique twists on the Negroni you can find in Bangkok

Easy to make and bitter in taste, the Negroni sits amongst the classics. Some prefer them as is, while others enjoy a little twist. Here’s where to find the most special Negronis in Bangkok.

In the early 20th century, Italian Count Camillo Negroni demanded the bartender of Bar Casoni to strengthen his favourite cocktail. The Americano, typically made with Campari, sweet vermouth, and soda, is further strengthened by substituting the soda with gin. The bartender also used an orange peel instead of a lemon peel to garnish, in order to differentiate the drink.

And thus, the Negroni was born.

Throughout its hundred years of history, it’s not surprising that many would play their own twist on the refreshingly bitter drink—Bangkok included. So, here is a list of places in Bangkok you can find some of those mouthwatering iterations.

[Hero image credit: Allan Francis/Unsplash]

Where to find the most unique twists on the Negroni in Bangkok