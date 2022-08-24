8 vinyl bars in Bangkok for an audiophile’s perfect night out

Sit back, relax, and let these bars remind you why you adore the unique sounds of vinyl. Here is a list of vinyl bars in Bangkok audiophiles must visit.
Who would’ve thought that out of all things, vinyl records would make a return in this era? Nevertheless, it’s understandable—the nostalgic sounds exude retro vibes, played from an analog player that attracts those with good ears. Combined with a good drink in hand, the atmosphere is unmatched. These bars are certainly loved by audiophiles of all ages, well, except the ones below drinking age.
8 vinyl bars in Bangkok to visit for an audiophile’s perfect night out
Many know the sound club for its live jazz sessions, but the the area on the second floor, named the “Audiophile Bar,” has proven to be just as iconic. With a vintage high-fidelity sound system and a large personal vinyl collection, the bar is a must-visit for vinyl aficionados. As you enjoy the tunes, be sure to order from their selection of shared dishes, and refreshing handcrafted cocktails.
Lennon’s is a very stylish speakeasy sitting atop the Rosewood Bangkok. It’s decorated with mid-century style interiors, with a spiral staircase leading to a cigar lounge. It’s a lot to take in all at once—especially when you’re taking a sip from one of their premium whiskeys they have on offer. Lennon’s is also home to over 6,000 records you can ask the DJ to spin, or even buy one for yourself. This bar is truly a treat for all your senses, with music-inspired cocktails to suit.
Step into the fun, lively atmosphere of Bar Marco. They offer delicious shared finger foods that are perfect for a company of like-minded music lovers, great cocktails crafted by a team of meticulous mixologists, and a DJ station that seems to always have something going on. If you’re feeling frisky, try their classic Pornstar Martini, made from Ketel One vodka, passion fruit, vanilla and lime.
Named after an alternative rock song by Mac DeMarco, Freaking Out The Neighbourhood offers a packed lineup of alternative tunes and themed music nights for both fans and those who are out to discover new favourites—from R&B to afropunk and oldschool hip hop. Make sure to keep an eye on their socials, and plan your next night out with your favourite group of friends.
In order to get to the bar, you’ll need to walk up seven flights of stairs. We aren’t kidding, but the results will make you forget the trip entirely. Dumbo is a very relaxed rooftop bar with amazing food, good drinks, and vibes out of this world. Listen to smooth jazz as you watch the sun go down the horizon and the skytrain making its way by—it’s one of the best places in town for a chill date night.
This quaint little spot invites all the lonely folks who enjoys a nice drink to be alone together. Sip on some classic cocktails as you sit inside the audiophile room with an extensive array of LPs, which you can request the DJ to play you or take home if you connect with it. There’s also a cigar room and spectacular live jazz sessions great for rainy evenings.
Bar 335 is a lively bar with rising talents at the DJ station from Wed-Sat, playing a very vast array of genres, from afro-jazz to electronica. The drinks served are fun twists on the classics, such as the New York Lemon Cream, and the Cherry Cola made with homemade cherry cola bourbon. Bring your favourite significant other—it’s a perfectly romantic night out.
Does hearty Mediterranean cuisine and creative cocktails sound good to you? Then Biscuit Bar is a destination you can’t miss. Feel the energy of the people as you bop your head and snap your fingers to funk-rock and soul jazz from their personal collection. Remember to order the brown chickpea hummus and gambas al ajillo—you won’t be disappointed.