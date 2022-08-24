8 vinyl bars in Bangkok for an audiophile’s perfect night out

Sit back, relax, and let these bars remind you why you adore the unique sounds of vinyl. Here is a list of vinyl bars in Bangkok audiophiles must visit.

Who would’ve thought that out of all things, vinyl records would make a return in this era? Nevertheless, it’s understandable—the nostalgic sounds exude retro vibes, played from an analog player that attracts those with good ears. Combined with a good drink in hand, the atmosphere is unmatched. These bars are certainly loved by audiophiles of all ages, well, except the ones below drinking age.

[Hero image credit: Freaking Out The Neighbourhood/Facebook; Featured image credit: Lennon’s/Facebook]

8 vinyl bars in Bangkok to visit for an audiophile’s perfect night out