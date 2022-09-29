Where to celebrate Oktoberfest with a German beer in Bangkok

Oktoberfest is here in full swing, and we’re celebrating it in the only we acceptable: German beer. Here are some of the best places to crack open a cold Deutsches Bier in Bangkok.
It was the great inventor Benjamin Franklin that said, “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.” It’s a good sentence to quote but our days are not bad enough to drink American beer, so that’s why many look towards celebrating Oktoberfest. Of course, we can’t all be fortunate enough to fly to Munich, but we can celebrate the occasion in our own way—with friends in a Bangkok spot with a lot of taps.
8 beer places to celebrate Oktoberfest in Bangkok
Located on the 3oth floor of the Radisson Blu Plaza, you can drink your choice of beer and enjoy international cuisine here as you watch the sun set over the glimmering skyline. No matter which kind of beer you enjoy, Brewski is likely to have it. In fact, they have over 100 craft brews and ciders, with 18 taps always ready. Order a pint, some bratwurst, and have a field day.
It’s one of the first places many think of when it comes to beer, and that’s because their combo of beer and live rock music just never fails to hit the spot. They offer more than 90 beers, amazing food, and they’re open from 11.30am onwards. That means your beer session can start as soon as brunch, and some of us really need that, okay?
It’s undoubtedly one of the best places in town to get spit-roasted pork knuckle—Alexander’s is the go-to place when it comes to drinking and dining like a German local. Get a selection of beer to go with your schnitzel and bratwurst. You’ll keep chanting “prost!” until closing time. Pro tip? If you visit on the last Sunday of the month, there’s a buffet deal on pork knuckles that is as extremely enticing.
A favourite among locals, the Old German Beerhouse is a family-managed business that has been dishing out German delicacies for over 35 years, with great German food along with both local and international beers on tap. Take your pick at one of their two great locations, one in Sukhumvit Soi 11, and another in Soi 13. There’s parking, but you most likely won’t be driving home.
Ekkamai Beerhouse once said, “We got beers colder than your ex.” While we don’t believe that’s possible, one of their 20 drought beers on tap is already better than all of our exes combined. Couple that with live music, fun vibes, and attentive service—we have our new hangout place for the end of the week.
“Nothing beats currywurst and a beer,” they said, and we strongly agree. G’s (dining) spot is simply orgasmic, with great food and a selection of German cold IPAs available on tap. Definitely don’t miss their Schnitzel Thursdays, with a schnitzel with homemade sauce starting from THB 199.
Ratsstube Bangkok is located in the esteemed Goethe Institut, and has been making guests feel right at German home since they were founded in 1985. Their traditional, homemade menu consists of German favourites from appetisers to desserts, as well as a large array of imported beers from German and local sources. Order the Franziskaner Hefe-Weißbier Naturtrüb (like a pro), and enjoy the lively ambience.
We’re ending the list strong with Hair of the Dog, as this energetic spot is rated the Top Craft Beer Bar in Thailand and 2nd Best Craft Beer Bar in Asia by RateBeer. 15 rotating taps, dozens of bottles imported from all around the world, attentive staff with great beer knowledge—it’s a great hangout place for beer lovers, for sure. Happy Oktoberfest!