Crack open a cold one at Jam Factory’s craft beer festival this weekend

Live music, cold beers, and plenty of drinking food: are you ready for Beer Days at Jam Factory this weekend?

Taking place from 24-25 September 2022, Jam Factory is hosting an event to celebrate all things craft beer at the Beer Days event this weekend.

Over two days, visitors will get to sample a vast selection of craft beers, nibble on dope drinking foods, and listen to live indie bands. Divided into a Beer Zone, Food Zone, and Craft Zone, visitors will also get to shop handicrafts alongside drinking and dining, too.

From the confirmed list of vendors, Beer Days looks like it could be fun for the whole family. Beyond beer, there are also Thai spirits and Thai coffee stores attending, ensuring even non-beer lovers (those weirdos!) can find something good to sip. On the food side, we’re spotting German sausages, Japanese izakaya skewers, pastas, burgers, and a lot more. Meanwhile, for vibes, there’s plenty to splurge on, from plants and candles, over to tarot card reading and accessories. All of this to the backdrop of some of the city’s most beloved indie music bands.

We hope the rain stays home — see you at Jam Factory.

Beer Days will take place from 12-9pm on Saturday 24 September and Sunday 25 September. Due to the Thai alcohol law, of course, alcohol sales will be suspended between 2-5pm. Find out more at the Beer Days event page.