Over 55 bar and drinks events to bookmark in Bangkok from 25-30 April 2022

Bangkok is going big on the boozy next week as the city is about to witness the most exciting bar-hopping experience it has seen in a very, very long time. Here’s the low-down on the 55+ bar and drinks events to bookmark between 25-30 April.

In the run-up to the Asia’s 50 Best Bars event and in the aftermath of the highly-anticipated awards ceremony, various bars across town are hosting special one-night-only events. As Thailand has eased its entry restrictions and will be hosting the Asia’s 50 Best ceremony in the capital city, the industry is bursting at the seams with guest shifts, masterclasses, and downright takeovers by some of the region’s greats.

The most exciting week in the year for the bar and drinks industry in Thailand, catch up with old friends, meet up with new friends, and do it all over some of the best tipples in town. Perhaps you’ve visited some of these bars during your travels in the region, or perhaps you’re just looking to switch things up for the night. Whichever way you choose to kick it, there will be a cocktail to suit. Find our list of the very many drinks events below, and maybe prep a detox for the next few days, because your body will definitely need it the week after.

N.B. Changes and updates in the lineup are likely to occur, so watch this space for further updates.

[Hero Image Credit: Asia Today; Featured Image Credit: Lennon’s]

Monday 25 April 2022

Igniting the influx of events and incoming bartenders, things start off pretty chill on Monday 25 April with guest shifts both in China Town and in Thonglor.

John Nugent from The Diplomat, Hong Kong, will be at Find The Locker Room, whilst Santanu Chanda will be serving up Hapusa Himalayan Dry Gin cocktails at the newly-opened Independence bar across town. The latter is run by the same team as Teens of Thailand, Tax, and Asia Today, and will be hosting its first guest shift ever with this event.

Tuesday 26 April 2022

Tuesday is a heavy day for drinkers, and options span from Charoenkrung and Sathorn over to the Sukhumvit side. We suggest you pick a neighbourhood and take it from there, or do a city-wide bar-hop, if you dare.

Charoenkrung

The team from India’s best bar, SideCar, will be taking over the Bamboo Bar at the Mandarin Oriental, whilst Singapore’s infamous Atlas, Jigger & Pony, and Nutmeg & Clove will be behind the bar at the newly-opened Mahaniyom Bar. Over at Tropic City, there will be a Potato Head Beach Club takeover, featuring Hary Wahudi from Bali, Drè Masso from London, Holly Graham from Hong Kong, Bina Nuraga from Bali, and Tom Egerton from Hong Kong.

China Town

Over in China Town, guest shifts are not only split by bars but also by timing, so plan smart. From 7-9pm, Teens of Thailand will be hosting Adrian Besa from the MO Bar Singapore, as well as Jay Gray of Sago House from 9pm-12am. Asia Today will see Martin Villareal of the Republic Bar Singapore at the bar, as well as Ng Wen Xuan and Joy Chee of Native and Analogue. Independence will host Daniel Elphinstone together with Dewar’s, and Tax will be having ex-Bangkok beloved Davide Boncimino of Sugarhall behind the bar. The newly-opened Opium bar will see Eric Sabloniere of Bluebird Paris.

Sathorn

Vesper is hosting Maybe Sammy, one of the world’s 50 best bars, at its Convent Road location. It will be a joint event together with Maybe Sammy’s sister bar Dean & Nancy on 22 from Australia, and sees the two joining hands through a menu by Paolo Maffietti and Stefano Filardi.

Sukhumvit

The recently re-opened Lennon’s at the Rosewood Bangkok will have a guest shift by Kelvin Saquilayan of the Manhattan Bar Singapore, whilst everyone’s favourite Cuban-inspired bar Havana Social is hosting Smoke & Mirrors at its venue. Firefly Bar will welcome Sandeep Kumar of Hong Kong’s The Wise King. Over at Rabbit Hole, expect a night of fun drinks prepared by Kuala Lumpur’s Backdoor Bodega, or a night of Alice in Wonderland-themed concoctions by Korea’s Alice bar at ABar Rooftop. The Loft at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok will also be hosting Galaxy Bar’s Krystian Hordejuk, Stefano Gambardella, and Coralie Doillet.

Wednesday 27 April 2022

Get over the mid-week slump with some great sips at a select number of guest shifts and drinks events in both the Sathorn and Sukhumvit areas.

Sathorn/Chaorenkrung

At Suan Phlu’s Smalls, check out Anan Saigon’s Phojito + Pho pop-up for a unique and delicious experience, featuring one of Asia’s best restaurants. At Opium, Le Chamber from Korea will be taking over, whilst Tropic City welcomes another Korean bar with Southside Parlour from Seoul.

Sukhumvit

Across town, Smoke & Mirrors’ Eduardo Zamora will be at Ms.Jigger within the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. Just a stone’s throw away at Firefly Bar, you can also sip cocktails by The Wise King Bar, Hong Kong. There will be a guest shift by Simone Rossi of Darkside at Lennon’s at the Rosewood Bangkok, while Havana Social will welcome Daniel Elphinstone.

Thursday 28 April 2022

28 April is relatively quiet as the Asia’s 50 Best Bars award ceremony will be taking place at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. We have a feeling there will be a series of official and unofficial afterparties you’ll have to find out about on the day.

There is one guest shift at Sampan, as Sanith from The Palm Jumeirah will be behind the bar here alongside a yet-to-be-revealed guest bartender.

Friday 29 April 2022

Getting closer to the weekend, the events are really starting to pile on. There is hardly an excuse not to go out, no matter which neighbourhood you’re heading to. One of these venues is even hosting a brunch, if daytime drinking is more your thing.

Charoenkrung

Tropic City will see Bar Tresouro’s Arijit and Pankaj at the bar, whilst Mahaniyom is welcoming a guest shift from Korean bar Zest.

Sathorn

The recently re-opened bar at The House on Sathorn is welcoming Son Soko from Soko Bar, whilst Vesper is hosting Camparino Bar with Tommasco Cecca and Saverio Casella. Sampan is hosting Hong Kong’s The Wise King.

Langsuan

Ms. Jigger will be welcoming Leon Tan from Laut Bar, whilst Firefly Bar will see a guest shift starring Hwi, Baek, and Park from Bar Charm in Seoul. Over at The Loft at the Waldorf Astoria, there will be a guest shift by Giacomo Giannotti from Paradiso. Day-drinking can be done at Siri House, which is hosting a 12-4pm ‘Bartenders Recovery Brunch’ with Remy Martin, Naked Malt, and Campari.

Sukhumvit

28 Hong Kong Street takes over at Lennon’s with Elliot Pascoe and Nalini Balasundaram behind the bar, whilst Escape at Emquartier will welcome Southside Parlour. At Find The Locker Room, it’s a truly Singaporean takeover, with Shelly from Nutmeg & Clove, Martin from Republic Bar, and Adrian from the MO Bar Singapore. At Havana Social, Sago House takes the wheel, and at Bar Scofflaws you can find Hayden of Above Board and Mario of the St. Regis Hong Kong at the bar.

Saturday 30 April 2022

It may be the last day of the drink fest, but that doesn’t mean the industry will be letting go easy. From masterclasses to final guest shifts, here’s what to look out for.

Sathorn

For its last guest shift of the week, Vesper will be hosting Makiko Otsu from Japan’s Bar Sebek, the winner of the Suntory Cocktail Award 2021. Meanwhile, Smalls will be celebrating its 8th anniversary with a party.

Charoenkrung

Over in Charoenkrung, Tropic City is hosting a two-part party with Sago House x Low Tide, as well as Grime Night with Keith Motsi and Holly Graham.

China Town

Soi Nana ends its YOLO Night guest bartender series with a bang on 30 April, hosting Kiki Moka of The Cocktail Club Jakarta at Teens of Thailand, The Elephant Room’s Yugnes Susela at Asia Today, Ronan Keilthy of Revival Bar at Tax, and Singapore’s renowned Peter Chua of his new bar Night Hawk at Independence.

Sukhumvit

The Okura Prestige too is hosting a series of events on 30 April. From 2-4pm, guests can take part in a masterclass by Tommaso Cecca from Camparino in Galleria. From 4pm onwards, Symphony Loo and guest bartenders will host a Camparino cocktail tasting, and from 5pm until late, guests can enjoy the Aperol Sunset Lounge. At Firefly Bar, Albert Yacob from Bar A/A Jakart will be behind the bar, and at Bar 335, Singapore’s Stay Gold Flamingo will be taking over.

Our livers hurt just going through the run-through, but we know it will be worth it. See you at the bars.