A Gift That Keeps on Giving, Glenfiddich, A Grand Series Collection

With the end of the year being the busiest time of them all, finding the perfect gift can be a hassle especially when the festive season is just right around the corner. However, we have a solution that will certainly not disappoint!

Channelling the celebratory spirit of this time of the year, Glenfiddich takes the idea of a toast and elevates it to extraordinary levels with its Grand Series, making the three bottles – The Gran Reserva, Grand Cru, and Grande Couronne, unrivalled gifts for the people you treasure most.

Founded in 1886, Glenfiddich is a name that has become synonymous with special occasions thanks to its unparalleled collection of aged single malts. A fifth generation, family run distillery founded by William Grant & Sons, the brand has a long history of whisky innovation that has led to it becoming the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky today.

As a result of this distinguished reputation, giving the gift of any bottle from a Glenfiddich collection really means gifting someone the very best.

Centred on three distinct themes and fit for different styles of celebration, from toasting in front of a sunset, to uncorking a bottle at only the most opulent of parties, here’s a breakdown of what makes each bottle so special.

The Glenfiddich Gran Reserva

Aged for 21 years in American and European oak casks and finished to perfection in Caribbean rum casks, Glenfiddich Gran Reserva represents the best of both worlds: Scotland meeting the Caribbean. The liquid, a harmony of whisky tradition and whisky rebellion, is encased in a vibrant, deep, amber-coloured box complete with Caribbean-inspired illustrations that parallel the warm hues of a tropical beach sunset.

Intensely sweet vanilla and floral banana float under the nose. Pepper moves briskly across the tongue before sharp ginger, sultry fig and uplifting lime dance together. All building to a crescendo of sweet toffee and spicy warmth in one deep and dark dram, making it an ideal whisky to nurture over fun, invigorating conversations.

As urbanites, we often reward ourselves with a change of scenery by heading down to Thailand’s prized coastline to celebrate family reunions, engagements, year-end bonuses, and so forth. Crafted to add a touch of indulgence to any occasion, The Gran Reserva is a single malt to be raised for such celebrations.

The Glenfiddich Grand Cru

The 23-year aged Grand Cru is a daring and unexpected whisky that redefines the most important moments of celebration by adding an element of luxury. Corked in a bottle of black glass embellished with gold foil, it embodies Glenfiddich’s spirit of indulgence and top-tier craftsmanship.

Fusing the finest flavours from both Scotland and France, the luxury malt is finished in rare French cuvée casks for up to six months, igniting its deliciously decadent aromas and flavours.

Its nose has notes of apple blossom, freshly-baked bread, and candied lemon. As for its taste, the whisky is an amalgamation of sweet brioche, sandalwood and pear sorbet with a long, opulent and sweet finish that draws upon the pleasure of drinking a celebratory glass of Champagne.

Fit for iconic and memorable occasions, this whisky is undoubtedly a talking point thanks to its sophisticated flavours, chic black and gold packaging, and aging process that involves cuvée casks that can only be sourced in incredibly limited quantities.

The Glenfiddich Grande Couronne

The ‘crowning glory of any celebration,’ the Grande Couronne is the epitome of true opulence. Its name, which refers to the French word for crown, promises pleasure and aims to be the pinnacle of a night of revelry.

The go-to whisky for unforgettable celebrations, the 26-year-old Grande Couronne features a 26-sided gold closure and is adorned with gold filigree. Each bottle is nestled within detailed packaging embellished with Renaissance-style fresco artwork, designed to impress even the most discerning of drinkers.

Considering these cognac casks can only be sourced in very limited quantities, the Grande Couronne is fitting for the discerning looking to celebrate in opulent fashion with their loved ones.

Its nose is vibrant and lively with an abundance of toasty oak sweetness, reminiscent of a French patisserie, think freshly made tarte tatin and buttery choux pastry. On the palette, the Grande Couronne is deep, velvety smooth and indulgently sweet with notes of café crème, soft brown sugar and a hint of spice. Its long-lasting, sweet oak finish makes it a perfect fit for those looking to create lifelong memories

Beyond being a gift from one of the most celebrated whiskies in the world, each bottle from the Glenfiddich Grand Series is also a work of art. Sophisticated and refined, it celebrates the unexpected marriage of two traditional worlds, taking luxury to a new level, and is the perfect gift for your grand occasions this festive season.

