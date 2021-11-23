Q&A: Agung Prabowo, founder of Asia’s most sustainable bar, Penicillin

If there’s one man in the drinks industry who can encourage you not only to drink responsibly but sip sustainably too, it is Agung Prabowo.

Formerly of the multi-award-winning The Old Man Hong Kong, the Indonesian bar owner recently opened Penicillin together with his wife Laura and business partners Roman and Katy Ghale. With Penicillin, the drinks industry dream team has opened Hong Kong’s first “closed-loop” cocktail bar, and arguably the most sustainable bar in all of Asia.

Here, we chat to man at the forefront of this revolution, covering all things sustainability in the bar business, but also the greater movement around the eco-conscious consumer. Read on as Agung Prabowo unpacks all about his Alexander Fleming-inspired bar, and how bread and cheese can be used to infuse spirits, lemon peels can be turned into hand sanitiser, and Hong Kong’s neon light signs can be upcycled as clever decor. Inspiring and inviting all at once.

[All images courtesy of Penicillin]