Jacquemus is launching a CBD drink this November 2021

Add this soon-to-release CBD drink by Jacquemus to your list of things to look forward to this November 2021.

First, it was a toe dipped into beauty (to launch, allegedly, in 2022). Then, a surprising electric bicycle collaboration (also: pink). Now, Jacquemus expands its stunning universe even further with a canned CBD drink.

Simon Porte Jacquemus is every bit a Renaissance Man, having already forayed into the F&B industry with Citron and OURSIN, a café-and-restaurant establishment — the former on the first floor; the latter on the second at the Galeries Lafayette department store on Champs-Élysées — opened in collaboration with Caviar Kaspia in 2019.

The Pink Jacquemus x Chilled CBD drink

Beyond a release date, a magenta-pink colour story and a hand-held can enveloped with stickers, not much has yet been revealed about the CBD-infused drink. What we do know, however, comes from a sneaky tag of @chilled_drinks on Instagram, which means the drink in questions should be rendered with no sugar, no sweeteners, and a 20mg dosage of CBD per serving.

Follow Jacquemus’s foray into CBD on their Instagram.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.