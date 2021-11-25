Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > Jacquemus is launching a CBD drink this November 2021
Jacquemus is launching a CBD drink this November 2021
Food & Drink
25 Nov 2021 04:22 PM

Jacquemus is launching a CBD drink this November 2021

Joey Wong
Editor
Jacquemus is launching a CBD drink this November 2021
Food & Drink
Jacquemus is launching a CBD drink this November 2021

Add this soon-to-release CBD drink by Jacquemus to your list of things to look forward to this November 2021.

First, it was a toe dipped into beauty (to launch, allegedly, in 2022). Then, a surprising electric bicycle collaboration (also: pink). Now, Jacquemus expands its stunning universe even further with a canned CBD drink.

Simon Porte Jacquemus is every bit a Renaissance Man, having already forayed into the F&B industry with Citron and OURSIN, a café-and-restaurant establishment — the former on the first floor; the latter on the second at the Galeries Lafayette department store on Champs-Élysées — opened in collaboration with Caviar Kaspia in 2019.

The Pink Jacquemus x Chilled CBD drink

Beyond a release date, a magenta-pink colour story and a hand-held can enveloped with stickers, not much has yet been revealed about the CBD-infused drink. What we do know, however, comes from a sneaky tag of @chilled_drinks on Instagram, which means the drink in questions should be rendered with no sugar, no sweeteners, and a 20mg dosage of CBD per serving.

Follow Jacquemus’s foray into CBD on their Instagram.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

CBD Jacquemus
You might also like ...
Joey Wong
Editor
Constantly in pursuit of a multi-hyphenated career, Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her sipping on her third oat milk latte of the day in the city’s newest café. She’s currently mourning the loss of TikTok in Hong Kong.
Style Culture Drinks Hong Kong Art
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk