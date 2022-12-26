Journey to the Extraordinary this Chinese New Year with Glenfiddich’s limited edition gift packs and an exciting new pop-up store

The world’s most awarded single malt whisky reveals its annual Chinese New Year artist collaboration – this time with award-winning Shanghai-based illustrator Yixin Zeng – to bring dreamy interpretations of Glenfiddich’s royal stag symbol to a range of single malts and an immersive pop-up store at Gaysorn Village.

There is no better time of the year than the festive season to celebrate with your loved ones and shower them with thoughtful gifts. Though the year is coming to an end, the festivities don’t have to.

If your usual Chinese New Year preparations — think red envelopes, oranges, and nian gaos — are underway, consider adding some whisky to your CNY prep. Toasting with whisky while sharing stories is a great way for friends and family to indulge on a special occasion, and who better than Glenfiddich to know what a good whisky can do to keep the vibes going in a cross-generational family gathering?

A gift for extraordinary journeys

To celebrate the getting together of family and friends from near and far, Glenfiddich has launched a line of Chinese New Year gift packs under the concept of the ‘Journey to Extraordinary.’ Each gift pack’s design features the label’s iconic royal stag reinterpreted by Chinese illustrator Yixin Zeng as the Fu Lu – Chinese for lucky deer, a symbol of wealth, prosperity, and longevity in Chinese culture. Surrounded by a dreamy and fantastical landscape of textures and patterns, the royal stag takes centre stage with its colourful and vibrant antlers.

Since Glenfiddich created the single malt category in 1963, they’ve always pushed the boundaries of crafting the most exceptional spirits while remaining authentic and genuine. With its reputation as the world’s most awarded single malt scotch whisky, Glenfiddich will bring your loved ones an unforgettable whisky experience along with blessings of abundance with these exceptional limited-edition gift packs.

Each set comes with a bottle of Glenfiddich’s signature Scotch whisky and two whisky glasses and is available in four expressions of the label’s bestsellers: the 12 Year Old, the 15 Year Old, the 18 Year Old, and the Reserva Rum Cask 21 Year Old.

Make it personal

Besides gifting your loved ones with beautifully designed gift packs and some exceptional single malt whiskies, you can make it extra personal and take them on a real-life Journey to the Extraordinary by visiting Glenfiddich’s pop-up store under the same name at Gaysorn Village. Experience the dream-like land of the Fu Lu and personalise your Glenfiddich label to make your gift recipient feel extra special. A gift-wrapping service will also be available on-site.

Visit the pop-up store from December 22, 2022 through January 23, 2023 at Gaysorn Village, G floor.

For more information on purchasing the Chinese New Year gift packs, follow @valleyofthedeer.th on Instagram or visit glenfiddich.com.