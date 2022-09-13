Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok sets Guinness world record for largest Negroni

It’s the 10th anniversary of Negroni week, and the Kimpton Maa-Lai is kicking things off in the biggest way possible— by setting a world record.

On 12 September, a large 1.4 x 1.7 metres, 400 kg acrylic container surrounded by ice was assembled in the hotel garden. The bar staff then poured equal parts of Bulldog London Dry Gin, Campari bitters and Cinzano 1757 Rosso Vermouth into said container, and history was made.

[Hero and featured image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok]

The Negroni locked in at a remarkable 633.65 litres, which is 129.65 litres more than the previous record-holder, certified by Kazuyoshi Kirimura, one of the adjudicators for Guinness World Records. The crowd erupted into cheer as the last measures of the spirits were poured in.

Negroni-lovers hoping to try the cocktail after the event will be able to enjoy it as a limited-time drink at Ms.Jigger, served in a 1:10 ice replica used in the official record attempt. A portion of proceeds from this menu, along with other Negroni-based drinks available will be donated to Slow Food International, an organisation with the goal of ensuring that all people can access and enjoy food that is good for them. Congratulations to the new world record holder in Bangkok!