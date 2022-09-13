facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok sets Guinness world record for largest Negroni
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok sets Guinness world record for largest Negroni
Food & Drink
13 Sep 2022 06:00 PM

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok sets Guinness world record for largest Negroni

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

It’s the 10th anniversary of Negroni week, and the Kimpton Maa-Lai is kicking things off in the biggest way possible— by setting a world record.

On 12 September, a large 1.4 x 1.7 metres, 400 kg acrylic container surrounded by ice was assembled in the hotel garden. The bar staff then poured equal parts of Bulldog London Dry Gin, Campari bitters and Cinzano 1757 Rosso Vermouth into said container, and history was made.

[Hero and featured image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok]

Image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

The Negroni locked in at a remarkable 633.65 litres, which is 129.65 litres more than the previous record-holder, certified by Kazuyoshi Kirimura, one of the adjudicators for Guinness World Records. The crowd erupted into cheer as the last measures of the spirits were poured in.

Negroni-lovers hoping to try the cocktail after the event will be able to enjoy it as a limited-time drink at Ms.Jigger, served in a 1:10 ice replica used in the official record attempt. A portion of proceeds from this menu, along with other Negroni-based drinks available will be donated to Slow Food International, an organisation with the goal of ensuring that all people can access and enjoy food that is good for them. Congratulations to the new world record holder in Bangkok!

Drinks Events
You might also like ...
Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.