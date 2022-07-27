10 live music bars around Bangkok you must not miss

Many say good music complements a bar. Others say it’s essential to the experience. Here is a list of great bars in Bangkok with live music.
The nightlife scene in Bangkok is very familiar with live bands. From rowdy places with cheap beers, to speakeasies with gorgeous cocktails, live music undoubtedly adds to the vibe of any bar. For music enthusiasts, the best places are the ones that make bands the focal point. When you’re there, you’re not sipping your drink as the band plays in the background. Instead, the band takes the centre stage, with all eyes on them. The drinks are just there to add to the experience.
If that seems like your kind of vibe, follow along.
[Hero and featured image credit: Buddha & Pals/Facebook]
Live music bars in Bangkok that should be on your bucket list
The Bamboo Bar is always popular—so popular that they don’t accept reservations anymore, and there are many valid reasons. Their cocktail menu is handcrafted by their award-winning team of mixologists, and the 1950s ambience gives the place an intimate, sensual vibe unmatched by others. The live jazz regularly performed ties everything together, and the room is lit with excitement every time a new song starts. This spot is so beloved that it has been included in the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for five consecutive years now. Iconic for a reason.
Crimson Room may be one of the first spots that comes up on many people’s minds when it comes to live music. Their cabaret-style venue is recognisable and very enticing for bar enthusiasts everywhere. Couple that with regular live bands playing jazz and blues and spectacular drinks, and the electrifying vibes are certainly one-of-a-kind. To start, order the Orange Jasmine. It’s a lovely drink made from Bombay Sapphire gin, date, orange blossom, and white malt.
Smalls has a bit of retro Parisian chic at its finest—the light bites flying out of the kitchen, the art adorning the walls, the intimate vibes, and seeing couples having conversations over drinks—it’s something out of a movie. What ties it all together is the rotating cast of live bands playing sweet, sweet jazz. Their lineup is announced weekly on their socials, so be sure to keep an eye out.
In the Thai nightlife scene that is so cosmopolitan, Tep Bar chooses to keep everything Thai. Grab their signature drinks made from Thai herbs, and order your favourite Thai dishes, including Isaan delicacies. When it comes to music, Tep has made sure to keep the theme rolling and decided on live traditional Thai music. For foreigners, this is one of the best places to get acquainted with local culture. For many Thais, the vibes are very nostalgic of our music lessons back in high school, but cooler, because cocktails.
Siwilai Sound Club puts music at the forefront, and offers a stunning experience to their visitors with their custom-made OJAS-designed sound system. The first floor is the live room, which a rotating cast of local and international jazz artists have called home. A grand piano sits in the middle of the room, welcoming anyone with its sound. The second floor is the Audiophile Bar, a spot made for vinyl enthusiasts equipped with a vintage high-fidelity system and a personal vinyl collection.
A fun, energetic underground music venue, walking into Black Cabin is like being transported to a club in downtown New York. Indulge in their wide selection of handcrafted cocktails, local craft beers, and whiskeys. Enjoy their scrumptious bar snacks. Bop your head to the fine music played by their live bands, with tunes ranging from funk, to soul, to very experimental. They also hold themed events pretty often, from Rolling Stones Night to Arctic Monkeys Tribute Night, so stay tuned on their socials.
Don your newboy cap and grab your raccoon coat—the roaring ’20s are back in town. Abandoned Mansion is an underground speakeasy inspired by the famous gangsters of the era. Grab the “John Dillinger,” made from North American whisky, red vermouth reduction, Dom liquer, and served with popcorn. Take a bite of the “Scarface,” a fresh-out-of-the-oven Bolognese toast with a side of fresh salsa. As you’re enjoying your drinks, you’ll not be able to take your eyes off the live jazz performers playing in the balcony. Their soothing voices, the glistening view, the red carpet coming down the stairs—it will feel like you own 51% of the establishment.
It don’t mean a thing, if it ain’t got that swing, and Foojohn Jazz Club certainly does. In fact, it is a favourite among jazz lovers of Bangkok. On Thursdays to Saturdays, the bar is turned into a concert hall with an impressive lineup of amazing jazz talents, both local and international. They will sing and play their hearts out as you enjoy one of the house cocktails created by their mixologists. The experience will certainly fly you to the moon.
Studio Lam aims to provide a home to creative music outside the mainstream, and a place to enjoy tunes from all over the world. From Korat to Kingston, Ubon to Dakar, they have it all, and you can listen to live music sessions playing regularly as you take a sip of one of their beverages. If you see something that piques your interest, be sure to grab some friends and book early, as there’s limited capacity and tickets sell out quick. The vibes are quite unique, so it’s a great place to be if you’re feeling a bit adventurous.
Mutual bar is known for creative cocktails, lovely mocktails, and vibes that are perfect for rainy days. Their curated lineup of live bands is ready to set the mood right as you sit back and forget about the problems of the day. If you’re with a friend, the place becomes a great spot for catch up sessions, or a photo opp for your next Instagram post. Many Bangkokian celebrities frequent the place, and we understand why.
As the Buddha is the symbol for happiness, Buddha & Pals is built to be a place where friends enjoy each other’s company. It’s a place by jazz lovers, for jazz lovers, and jazz takes the centerstage in this quaint spot in Old Town Bangkok. As you’re getting acquainted with the amazingly unique vibe of the bar, try “A Walk in the Old Town.” It’s a bitterly refreshing drink topped with a cigar for you to enjoy your own company if you want to step out and watch the cars going by. They normally have live gypsy jazz on Wednesdays, blues on Thursdays, and jazz from Fridays to Sundays.
Great beer and live music? Sign us up. If you’re a beer aficionado, this place is not to be missed at all costs. They serve over 70 beers and bar food so amazing will keep you going all night. Chill out as you sit amidst their 1920s industrial warehouse interior, and the fun and lively atmosphere provided by the live band playing everyday. They normally play rock & roll, so don’t be afraid to bop your head along as there’s simply no better combo than rock and beer.