It’s Lit: 12 neon bars in Bangkok that will light up your ‘gram game

Whether it’s for a simple Instagram story, or a post to celebrate the memory with your friends, you just can’t resist neon signs. They’re a sure way of grabbing quick, yet beautiful photos, and there’s a number of them in Bangkok. Here is a list of bars in Bangkok with charming neon signs to pose with.

We know that bars are great places to be. But bars with Instagrammable spots? We’re already putting on extra perfume and picking our shoes as we’re writing.

And no, we’re not recommending the basic “NOW OPEN” signs, and definitely not the “LIVE LAUGH LOVE” ones, either. We’re recommending you memorable corners, fit for any photo op, in bars that serve great drinks and provide nothing but good vibes. Get ready to call all your friends, and be sure to pick out your favourite clothes.

Instagrammable neon bars in Bangkok

Asia Today

Avid bar hoppers (and diehard China Town Soi Nana visitors) will know and adore this one. The bar helmed by the same guys as the infamous Teens of Thailand, Asia Today sits just a stone’s throw away from the beloved gin bar, and does not shy away from poking fun at its older sibling. Whilst there is plenty for the eye to admire at Asia Today (think, a floating shark, Joan Cornella artwork, and local Thai honey cocktails), the highlight is definitely the neon pink sign above the bar. What it says? “This bar is better than Teens of Thailand.” Visit yourself and see if it’s true.

Asia Today, 35 Soi Rammaitree, Rama IV Rd., Pomg Prab, Bangkok, +66 97 134 4704, Open Tues-Sun 7pm-12am

Playroom

Playroom is many people’s favourite speakeasy bar for a reason. They provide a great, playful line of cocktails, cigars, and snacks, as well as spots that look great on the ‘gram. “You are my favourite dirty thought” is certainly the spice that should appear on everyone’s timelines, and who would be the best person to do it if not you? They also recently added a new drinks menu that can make you feel like royalty in just a sip.

Playroom, 359/2-3 2nd Floor, Sukhumvit 63, Khlong Tan Nuea, Wattana Bangkok, +66 80 278 7808, Open daily, 5pm-2am

Barbon

Located on a rooftop overlooking the Chao Phraya, Barbon provides much to love from the get-go. The cleverly named bar is a combination of the words ‘good bar’ from the French and ‘upstairs bar’ from the Thai, and continues with its playful love for words in neon flair. Adorning the entrance in a warm cursive red, an inviting sign reads “on peut aussi rester se soûler” which means as much as “or we could just stay here and get drunk”. Straight to the point yet effective – and probably ten times cooler because it’s in French.

Barbon, 457/1 Hostel Urby, Songwat Rd., Bangkok, +66 2 043 6358, Open Tues-Sun 5pm-12am

Feeling Bar Ari

Here’s a bar that really cares about how you feel. It’s hard not to walk past Ari’s Feeling Bar and not want to enter and reflect. After all, the trendy hangout literally has a glowing red and blue sign that reads, “How are you feeling tonight?” It’s not just retro-coloured retrospection though, as the ‘feeling’ actually refers to the music played inside. Some days are ‘relaxed’ chill music, while others are ‘happy’ live music or ‘excited’ current hits. Paired with a moody pink neon interior, come for the sign, and stay for the music and the Japanese light bites and sips. You’ll feel better, no matter what.

Feeling Bar, 18D Soi Ari 4, Phayathai, Bangkok, +66 82 425 1515, Open Tues-Sat 6pm-1am

Mod Kaew Wine Bar

Now that’s a neon sign that would add a smile to anyone watching your Instagram story. And you know that if the place has a sign like this, you’re in for a good time. They’re not good just in photos—Mod Kaew is a natural wine bar with attentive service that warms your heart. They also offer amazing food to go with your wine of choice, and the staff will be more than happy to recommend. Be sure to try “The Calamari” in their specials. The squid is imported from Trang, flash grilled over charcoal, then sits on the bed of wasabi crema and ponzu reduction.

Mod Kaew Wine Bar, 1041/20 Soi Nai Loet, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, +66 82 096 0281, Open Tues-Sat 4.30pm-12am

Cat on the Roof

Cat on the Roof has something of a New York vibe. Think, a barbecue on a rooftop in Brooklyn. You took the fire escape stairs to get there. You’re drinking beer and eating grilled skewers. It’s comfortable and relaxed, like getting together for a casual catch-up with friends. Cat on the Roof brings exactly these vibes to the city, between a cool lawn outside for sunset, and a charming loft-style wood and steel interior. A purple neon sign reads, ‘Alice why would you leave wonderland?’, and on looking around and taking it all in, the sign kind of has a good point.

Cat on the Roof, 466/1 Phahonyothin Rd., Bangkok, +66 98 571 0411, Open Mon-Thurs 5.30pm-12am, Fri-Sun 5.30pm-1am

The Cassette Music Bar

For those who still actually know what a cassette is, Cassette Music Bar in Ekkamai is a must-gram. The live music pub is themed around the 1990s, playing both chill and pop-rock hits from the trendy decade. Enter next to a neon sign and a giant pink cassette, and admire the outer pink wall lined with over 12,000 pieces of old tape. Adorably nostalgic, here’s one for all those who want to capture the charm of the ‘90s in pretty and pink flair. They also serve lychee rose beer and pink burgers, so you really get to go all out here.

The Cassette Music Bar, 5/1 Ekkamai 10 Alley, Wattana, Bangkok, +66 61 654 6666, Open daily 5pm-1am, +66 2 714 4249

Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar

See that multi-coloured neon tiger in the corner over there? That’s the spot, and it’s perfect for both solo shots and group photos. The sign with the bar name is also popular among visitors—just order a drink, sit on one of the tall chairs, and pose—boom, you have your post. The team that founded Mahaniyom is from Backstage Cocktail Bar which held a spot on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list from 2017 to 2021. Even if you’re not into photos, Mahaniyom is still a great spot to check out. Be sure to try the “Resourceful” cocktail, one of their signature drinks with a bittersweet, orangey flavour.

Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, 104 Maha Set Road, Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok, +66 61 664 6588, Open Tues-Sun 5pm-12am

Laoteng

Laoteng is located in the middle of Yaowarat Road, a street already well-known for good food. Laoteng is no different—serving Chinese classics and a sensational dim sum menu. Be sure to try their signature cocktails to go with the food: Pink Sand and Honey Comb, or pick one of the craft beers and spirits they offer. Inside has a couple of quotes provided by their ah-ma, put up on neon signs that are begging you to pose with, with one welcoming you as you walk in. Our personal favourite is “Women are like gingers, the older they are, the hotter they be”. Such wise, Instagrammable wisdom.

Laoteng, Floor 2, 438 Yaowarat Road, Samphanthawong, Bangkok, +66 96-245-4242, Open daily 11am-12am

Cafe Thieves and Bar

Thieves is a cafe by day that turns to a bar by night. When it does, it serves mouthwatering delicacies with a lovely array of drinks to pair with. The space feels very retro-chic, and very welcoming for both new visitors and returnees alike. Try their beef ragout and moules marinières, along with a cocktail of your choice. But don’t sip it just yet—grab that glass and pick your favourite spot for a little photo opp. By the mirror? Gorgeous. By the bar? Exquisite. By the neon sign? To die for. You’ll not only have a good time, but a new profile picture to go up by today.

Cafe Thieves and Bar, 40/25, Soi Ekkamai 12 Bangkok, +66 98 886 6176, Open Mon 10am-7.30pm, Wed-Sat 11.30am-8pm, Sun 11.30am-12am

Tiger Ekkamai

Ekkamai is full of destinations for partygoers, and Tiger is one you cannot miss. It’s a Chinese-themed bar with good drinks, great music, fun vibes, and photo spots around every corner. And if there’s anything that might pique the photogenic folks’ interest, this is one of those bars with an in-house photographer. Get there, have fun, and check their social media for high-quality, beautiful photos of yourself and your group the next day. Reservations recommended, though, as the place fills up very quickly.

Tiger Ekkamai, 5/1 Ekkamai 10 Alley, KhlongTan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, +66 88 942 3415, Open daily, 5pm-2am

The Grounders

It’s one of the newer additions to the Phaya Thai area, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less memorable. The Grounders is a space-themed bar with neon signs to take photos with, cocktails to try, and delicious finger foods to soak up some of that alcohol. They also have live music sessions, as well as drinks promotions running almost all the time. Be sure to stay tuned on their social media—reservations highly recommended. When it gets dark, ask the band for the “Par Ched Naa” song, and watch the crowd go wild.

The Grounders, 1019 Phahonyothin Rd, Khwaeng Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok, +66 92 654 4094, Open daily 6pm-12am

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 15 February 2019, and has since been updated for content.