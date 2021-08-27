Where to order plant-based milk in Bangkok

With a growing demand for dairy substitutes, lactose-free and plant-based milk is dominating the market like never before.

Dairy milk alternatives for lactose-intolerant people are becoming more accessible in Bangkok, especially when it comes to plant-based milk. In fact, more lactose-tolerant people are turning to this alternative due to the rise in awareness regarding the environment and its health benefits, too. Whilst several mainstream brands of lactose-free milk are readily available in the supermarket, a handful of small businesses in Bangkok are also offering their own renditions of plant-based milk. Here, we’ve curated a list where you can order in Bangkok. Whether you’re lactose-intolerant or not, some of these may soon become your pantry staple.

