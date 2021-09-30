7 outdoor cafes in Bangkok to escape the concrete jungle

Outdoor cafes are a dose of relaxation and greenery that is perfect for escaping the the high rises. Here are some great outdoor cafes in Bangkok to check out.

The hustle and the bustle of the city can make us overwhelmed. At times, we need a spot to recharge our energy. Although Bangkok has countless places to cafe-hop, it’s also completely justified to yearn for little pockets of outdoors and greenery. Here, we’ve curated a list of outdoor cafes in Bangkok for a short and sweet escape from the busy city.

[Hero Image Credit: Darryl Low/Unsplash]