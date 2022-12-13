‘Tis the season to be jolly with the Penfolds Holiday Gift Collection

What better way to celebrate this festive season than with the people you love and a glass of fine wine?

With Christmas and the New Year approaching, many individuals search for the perfect gift to purchase for their friends, family, and loved ones. For wine lovers or those over the age of 20, what better gift is there to give, if not wine, especially Penfolds? With its long history in the wine industry since 1844, the renowned Australian winery has been producing the finest and most delectable wines the world has to offer for over 177 years. Despite Penfolds being around for a while, the brand has played a vital role in the evolution of winemaking and remains relevant, especially in today’s rapidly changing modern society.

Although Penfolds has launched many collections throughout the years, this respected winemaker has introduced the Limited Release Penfolds Holiday Gift Collection for the coming festive season. Thus, to express their holiday spirit, Penfolds invite all wine lovers to partake in this special gifting occasion, whether on Christmas, New Year, or the Lunar New Year, to celebrate and mark this particular time of the year. The celebration theme is seen all over their special holiday packaging, including Max’s range, for Max’s Chardonnay, Shiraz Cabernet, Shiraz, and Cabernet Sauvignon. With the box’s background colour depending on the wine, there are also gold confetti-like visuals that truly express the seasonal festivities.

Undoubtedly, a traditional white Christmas is beloved by many, but one can never go wrong with red at any festive occasion. For this collection, Penfolds has included its infamous Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz and Bin 8 Shiraz Cabernet, with a confetti explosion imprinted on the front of the packaging to emphasise the holiday spirit. As Bin 389 has been around for over 60 years, the taste this wine gives to the palate is perfect for this festive season; smooth with a bit of spice, this beautiful red has an impeccable balance of fruit and oak. While Bin 8 has a complex taste of dark fruit and soft oak, the structure, flavour, and especially the sweet notes toward the end make this shiraz blend an excellent choice.

For those interested in purchasing the Penfolds Holiday Gift Collection, there will be a pop-up store starting from 1 December 2022 until 3 January 2023 at The EmQuartier on G Floor, Zone Q. Inspired by the Christmas nutcracker due to the belief that it protects the home and brings luck to the family, this pop-up store has arranged five zones. Each zone, dedicated to guiding and educating visitors about the brand’s journey, further helps prepares customers for the holiday mood. There is also a Penfolds wine-tasting bar and a personalisation counter. Shoppers who purchase any Penfolds wine can customise a wine charm tag, which comes in three versions, a gingerbread man, a Christmas tree, and a candy cane, to make their gift even more memorable and personalised.

Fill the holidays with joy and give the perfect present by giving the gift of Penfolds. Ideal for any moment, milestone, and especially for the festive season; “when there’s a reason to give, Penfolds has a number.”

For more information, visit www.penfolds.com.