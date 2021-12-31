8 motivating water bottles that will make you drink all the water

If there’s one health “secret” that is overshared all over Instagram, celebrity interviews, and your grandmother on the phone, it is this: drink more water.

The key to glowing skin, great digestion, more energy, and everything else every city dweller wishes for, it is almost absurd, then, how little of the stuff we actually consume every day.

Some denote it to water tasting “boring,” whilst others say they “don’t have the time” to drink water. We find all these excuses ridiculous, but we say this after having downed two Americanos with little H20 to suit.

Motivating water bottles: are they the key to keeping us hydrated? Here, we’ve collated some of the best water bottles we could find online this minute. Some feature motivational quotes, whilst others inspire us with their clever design. Read on and start drinking.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: BKR]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 20 May 2021.