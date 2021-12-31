8 motivating water bottles that will make you drink all the water

If there’s one health “secret” that is overshared all over Instagram, celebrity interviews, and your grandmother on the phone, it is this: drink more water.
The key to glowing skin, great digestion, more energy, and everything else every city dweller wishes for, it is almost absurd, then, how little of the stuff we actually consume every day.
Some denote it to water tasting “boring,” whilst others say they “don’t have the time” to drink water. We find all these excuses ridiculous, but we say this after having downed two Americanos with little H20 to suit.
Motivating water bottles: are they the key to keeping us hydrated? Here, we’ve collated some of the best water bottles we could find online this minute. Some feature motivational quotes, whilst others inspire us with their clever design. Read on and start drinking.
Beginning the list with our favourite of the lot, this QuiFit bottle screams “motivation” with its motivating text and time markers along the side of the bottle. Reminding you to drink at regular intervals, it’s a colourful and fun way to stay hydrated.
Capacity: 1800ml-3785ml
Best for: Busy bees who like visual reminders
Price: THB 235-390
Following a similar principle to the previous bottle without the quotes, this lightweight sports bottle comes with hour and millilitre markers to keep you on track. We particularly like the large bottle opening, meaning it can accommodate ice cubes and fruit for infusion, too.
Capacity: 945ml
Best for: Outdoor activities
Price: THB 894
For fans of function, this “bottle cup” may look unsuspecting, but it actually comes with many perks. The double straw opening ensures for easy sipping, whilst the long strap means you can easily carry it across your body anywhere you go. The top screws off completely, so you can make infused waters, too.
Capacity: 1300 ml
Best for: Out and about
Price: THB 1368
Here’s a bottle for those who want to earn extra millennial style points. Made by BKR, this reusable glass bottle is covered in silicone spikes, acting as a fun and eye-catching way to remind yourself to drink more. It’s also a vegan, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free bottle, so it definitely ticks all the right boxes for us.
Capacity: 500ml
Best for: When you want to be seen sipping
Price: THB 1600
It’s hard not to love anything from Loewe and Paula’s Ibiza. This bottle is no exception. Made together with SIGG, the aluminium bottle is printed with a colourful salamander, and features a screw cap that is treated with a leather strap. Wear it around your wrist because hydration is more important than any bag, if we’re honest.
Best for: Weekend road trip
Price: Approx. THB 9762
If you’re looking for something a little more tongue-in-cheek, IKEA’s Efterträda water bottle could be your calling. Featuring that signature vibrant yellow, it’s a lightweight bottle with a simple screw lid and handle. Easy to use, and easy to spot wherever you may leave it.
Best for: Beach trips
Price: THB 99
Some people can motivate themselves to drink. Others need an extra push. If you’re into crystals, why not get one of those super trendy crystal column water bottles? This one features a natural quartz crystal as an energy point inside the bottle. Claiming to act as a “vacuum cleaner” of sorts, the crystal is said to absorb bad vibes to ensure your water is properly cleansed to keep you in balance.
Best for: When your energies are low
Price: THB 829
Whilst a lot of water bottles are designed for taking out and about, we’re ending our list with an adorable kind of bottle that is better suited for staying home. Designed to hold milk (one person tried bubble tea though, because why not?), we like the idea of repurposing these to hold water instead. Sometimes all you need is a visual tease to trick you into drinking more. We particularly like this one.
Capacity: 500ml-1000ml
Best for: Drinking at home
Price: THB 265-289