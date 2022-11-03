We ranked this year’s Starbucks Christmas drinks so you don’t have to

‘Tis the season to be caffeinated, and if you’re wondering which Starbucks Christmas drink to get, we’ve ranked them to help you out.

If you’re like me, you wait anxiously for ten months for Starbucks to finally make their Christmas items available because it signals the beginning of the holiday season. Well, the wait is finally over and the Christmas season has officially begun because Starbucks started selling their Christmas drinks, pastries, and drinkware yesterday. There’s a lot to buy in terms of drinkware and pastries, but we tried their four main Christmas drinks and ranked them so you don’t have to through the arduous task of having to drink all of them. You’re welcome.

The 2022 Starbucks Christmas Drink Ranking

4. Red Velvet Oatmilk Latte

Pro tip: Drinking it hot is the way to go

I’m not sure if was the oatmilk or something, but this was the least red velvety red velvet drink I’ve ever drunk (say that five times fast). There’s a hint of red velvet aftertaste, but it’s a small hint that it’s a little odd they would even name this drink after the cake. It’s disappointing because I was actually looking forward to a Christmassy drink that tastes like cake. Maybe I should just buy a red velvet cake then shove it into the Starbucks cup.

3. Toffee Nut Crunch Cold Brew

Pro tip: Want something with a stronger kick? Ask if they have it from the Nitro tap

For those that love their cold brew but still want that festive taste, this is the drink for you. Granted, the toffee nut taste isn’t as evident as it is in the original Toffee Nut Latte, but this is a great alternative. It’s rich, smooth, and utterly refreshing especially since those reported colder temperatures haven’t seemed to hit yet.

2. Peppermint Mocha

Pro tip: If it’s too sweet for you, have it as an iced drink. Having it as a Frappuccino might be a little too cold due to the mint, but if you can handle it, you do you.

One of the two staples of Starbucks’ Christmas drinks, the classic Peppermint Mocha is a true festive flavour. Yes, I know that there are those who despise it and the comments section might erupt in debate or just outright abuse me for putting this in second place. Haters gon’ hate, but there’s no doubt that the Peppermint Mocha makes you feel wonderfully Christmassy. It’s a minty holiday treat, and I’m glad it’s a yearly regular at Christmas.

1. Toffee Nut Crunch Latte

Pro tip: Make sure your Christmas playlist is blaring as you drink for maximum

There’s only one drink that makes you feel like it’s Christmas in your mouth and it’s none other than the Toffee Nut Crunch Latte. Smooth, creamy, and sprinkled on top with that signature crunch, it is impossible to drink this and not feel festive after. Unlike the Peppermint Mocha, which divides people, everyone seems to love the Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, which is why it takes the top spot.

Bonus: A wishlist

Starbucks stores in other countries have their own Christmas drinks that are equally festive but also quite unique. It’s debatable whether these would work here in Thailand, but these are some of the Christmas drinks from other countries we wish would make an appearance at least once here in Thailand.

Gingerbread Latte – Japan

Creme Bruee Latte – Japan

Dark Cherry Mocha – Latin America

Eggnog Latte – US and UK

