10 superfood drinks you can make to relieve your festive season hangovers

Being healthy is always a good idea. To get you started, here are ten superfood drinks that you can prepare at home.

If following a healthier lifestyle is your 2022 mantra, then you have reached the right place. Apart from exercising and cutting down on the consumption of unhealthy foods, maintaining a balanced diet also plays a crucial role in maintaining a holistic lifestyle. And what better way to include superfoods in your diet than superfood drinks?

So, to help you inch closer to your fitness goals, there are a few things pertaining to a regulated diet that you can follow. One such dietary change is to replace energy drinks with smoothies made with superfoods.

Whether it be a post-workout drink or a breakfast drink, smoothies made of superfoods are powerhouses of nutrition and energy. What’s even better is that you can easily make them at home with vegetables, fruits, seeds and other beneficial ingredients.

[Hero image credit: Magic Mind/Unsplash; featured image credit: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels]

10 superfood drinks you can make at home:

Pumpkin pie smoothie

If you like pumpkins, then this recipe is for you.

You’ll need rolled oats, Greek yoghurt, pumpkin puree and unsweetened almond milk. Blend these ingredients to get a nutritious homemade energy drink that will give energy drinks at stores a run for their money.

Store it in a vacuum flask or an insulated bottle to keep it fresh.

Turmeric smoothie

The Indian superfood, turmeric, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Simply add some organic turmeric powder to coconut milk. You can also add banana, chia seeds, pineapple and blend the mixture to make this superfood smoothie.

Green smoothie

This homemade superfood drink is made from the goodness of green leafy vegetables of your choice. You can blend any green leafy vegetables of your choice with other vegetables and fruits to prepare this power-packed energy drink. However, Kale and spinach are preferred.

The smoothie supplies your body with a host of vitamins and minerals that are difficult to come by otherwise. If the bitterness of this drink bothers you, try adding a few carrots or an apple to it. Else, consuming it cold also helps in reducing the bitterness.

Chocolate smoothie

Want to make your smoothie tastier along with adding a dash of antioxidants to it? Cocoa powder is the magic ingredient you need to make this drink.

Blending bananas or a few berries or mint leaves into the chocolate smoothie will enhance the flavour, making it one of the most delicious energy drinks you would have ever tasted.

You can also add dates for a hint of sweetness and hazelnuts for a nutty flavour. Those who are intolerant to dairy can opt for vegan or plant-based milk, like unsweetened almond milk, to make this drink.

Strawberry smoothie

Strawberries are rich in vitamin C, potassium and antioxidants and also help in getting rid of free radicals and manage blood pressure. Incorporate strawberries in your daily diet and one way to do it is blending a few in your smoothie.

This is one of those homemade energy drinks that can be prepared easily. All you need is some milk, yoghurt and strawberries. You can also add some mango for added flavour and chia seeds for protein. It tastes best when served cold.

Bananas and dates smoothie

This homemade superfood drink contains the twin benefits of bananas and dates. All you need for this smoothie is bananas, dates and milk. You can also add almonds and other nuts to your smoothie. If you’re not fond of dates, then replace them with cocoa powder.

Watermelon and cucumber smoothie

This is one of the easiest ones to make on this list.

You just have to blend watermelon, cucumber, mint leaves and lime juice, and voila! Your homemade superfood drink is ready.

Have it cold, and it will keep you energised for the entire day.

Peach and mango smoothie

Gather some ripe peaches, mangoes, unsweetened coconut milk, lemon juice and chia seeds. This homemade smoothie will keep you well-hydrated for the entire day. Apart from satiating those hunger pangs, this drink tastes heavenly.

Peanut butter and spinach smoothie

This super-nutritious smoothie is a blend of spinach, unsweetened peanut butter, dates, chia seeds, banana and rolled oats.

Kickstart your day with a healthy dose of green leafy vegetables. The best thing about this smoothie is that it tastes nothing like a usual green smoothie. While it gets its nutrition from spinach, the protein-rich peanut butter lends a nutty flavour to the drink.

Pineapple citrus smoothie

A nutritional treasure in a glass, this smoothie extracts the best of banana, pineapple and orange/lemon juice.

You can add some honey for sweetness and throw in some fresh ginger. Adding chia seeds and grapefruit can also enhance its nutrition quotient.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.