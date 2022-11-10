The Balvenie Rare Marriages Collection comes to Bangkok

On a breezy evening in Sukhumvit last week, The Balvenie, one of William Grant & Son’s most classic distilleries, unveiled its Rare Marriages collection at The Distiller’s Library in Bangkok.

A snazzy invite-only space that is home to rare whiskies, we were among the lucky few to attend the exclusive launch dinner, and get a first taste of the vintage casks.

A first sip of The Balvenie Rare Marriages Collection in Bangkok

Located within the Piman 49 Heritage Project, The Distillers Library Bangkok opened earlier this year as a private, invite-only space for connoisseurs and collectors to sample, taste, and purchase some of the world’s most rare and exceptional whiskies. Among them is The Balvenie, hailing from a Speyside distillery that is dedicated to natural alchemy and traditional craftsmanship. Its newest line, The Rare Marriages, pays homage to this ethos, but in this edition to a very notable figure for the distillery, too. In fact, The Balvenie Rare Marriages Collection is not just an exceptional whisky, but also one rooted in the distillery’s place (and people) in history.

About the collection (and what is a whisky marriage, anyway?)

The Balvenie Rare Marriages Collection is comprised of The Balvenie Twenty-Five, The Balvenie Thirty, and The Balvenie Forty. They are named after the “marriage” that occurs in the Traditional Oak Marrying Tun — both a science and an art form — under the masterful eye and expert nose of The Balvenie Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE. This beautiful blending of elements results in an intricate and balanced expression, very much familiar to The Balvenie character. It is a whisky that is designed for discerning drinkers “to discover the incredibly complex in the seemingly simple.”

A sweet departure and a warm welcome

As David Stewart retires from his position as Malt Master of The Balvenie, the collection also marks his six decades of dedication to the distillery, and his building of flavours for over half a century. “Made from casks that have stood the important test of time, these special whiskies have distinct profiles and experiences which we have designed to reveal the wonderful depth of The Balvenie Single Malt,” he explains.

Paired with traditional and innovative Thai dishes curated by Chef Nikhom Robkwaen, the special launch occasion in Bangkok also saw a whisky pairing dinner that night. Highlights included Yum Seabass, Tiger Prawn and Southern Coconut Soup, and Beef Tenderloin Massaman, all carefully selected to complement the special whiskies.

An extravagant and warm welcome to Thailand indeed.

Find out more at The Balvenie.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.