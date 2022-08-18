7 of Thonglor’s best cocktail bars for the R&R you deserve

Thonglor is known for fun nights and partying until the cops come, but they do have laidback bars and lovely speakeasies for a change of pace. Here are seven of the best cocktail bars in the area.
While the area is not known for rest and/or relaxation, many bars and speakeasies have popped up to ensure that your evening in Thonglor has variety. Gorgeous highballs? There’s plenty. Lovely jazz sessions? You got it. We all know night life is Bangkok is never boring, so here’s some more to add to your bucket list. After all, is there a better place to be than Thonglor after a long day?
Here are seven cocktail bars in Thonglor you don’t want to miss
Inspired by Singapore’s 28 Hong Kong Street, Rabbit Hole stays hidden in plain sight. Behind a massive wooden door (without signage) on Thong Lo’s main drag lies one of Bangkok’s best designed bars, three narrow floors of dark leather and exposed beams, accented by a brilliant red-and-gold bottle rack. Looks aren’t everything, of course, but Rabbit Hole hits all the marks in the drinks department, too.
Try the Truffle Martini, a no-nonsense mix of dry vermouth and truffle fat-washed gin, served with an olive. Fat-washing spirits is a time-intensive pursuit, but it gives the martini that deeply earthy aroma that Italian food traditionalists go nuts for, as well as the smooth, dry finish that distinguishes a good martini from an average one.
This hidden speakeasy by mixologist Joseph Boroski is a must-try in Thong Lor. Once you can find it, you are greeted by an incredibly laidback vibes with industrial chic aesthetic. The darkness inside the room gives an air of mystery, and don’t bother thinking of what to drink—there’s no menu.
Take a seat and have a conversation with the bartender. Discuss your likes, dislikes, your price range, and let them whip up something right on the spot just for you. The atmosphere and customised drinks are definitely bespoke, but as long as you are vocal with your choices, you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy yourself for the night.
Find The Locker Room is a passion project; a collaboration between Colin Chia (Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore), Hidetsugu Ueno (Bar High Five, Tokyo), Nick Wu (East End, Taipei), and Ronnaporn Kanivichaporn & Chennarong Bhumichitr (Backstage Cocktail Bar, Bangkok). The drinks are imaginative, with dumplings and other Chinese delicacies that accompany the cocktails really well. The vibes are relaxed yet lively — that is, if you manage to find the hidden entrance behind the wall of lockers.
Try the “Who Wears Short Shorts?” from the new ‘Time Capsule’ menu freshly launched this month. It’s inspired by hot pants, and packs a real punch of multi-layered flavour.
Fulfill ye Shakespearean fantasy at the Midsummer Night’s Dream Bar. It’s a hidden gem tucked above a beautiful flower shop, and the bar is equally gorgeous, with flora and fauna adorning the interior. They just debuted a new menu, with cocktails named after the characters in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Each drink is inventive, tells a story, and is attached with a price tag more than reasonable.
Don’t forget to try the ‘Theseus Morning Hunt,’ a complex, yet deeply creative drink made from Niam White Pampero Rum, Caribbean pineapple liquer and custard, then topped with mulled wine foam with palm sugar and plant-based bacon.
Think of your usual highball, now add a dash of sophistication and a slice of attention to detail—you have this little spot. The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 features quality ingredients, meticulous craftsmanship, and shows that even a simple drink like a highball can be filled with care and sense of culture. Couple that with the mouthwatering bites and lively atmosphere, and it’s a place alcohol enthusiasts cannot miss.
Our tip is to get a katsu sando to go with your highball. The pork has been through the sous vide process for four hours, which makes the texture so succulent, and taste so good that one bite will make you order more in no time.
Enjoy the laidback atmosphere and Prohibition era-inspired signature drinks that 008 bar is known for. Let the staff know your mood, and let them suggest something that’s perfect to start off your evening. With the charming space and live jazz sessions on Saturday nights, it’s the perfect place to be when you’re looking to unwind.
Plus, they’re open everyday, so feel free to have that unwind session on a Monday evening—it’s a judgment free zone.
From the folks behind Sugarray: You’ve Just Been Poisoned comes a new venue with the vibes of drinking in your own apartment. It’s cosy and it’s intimate, yet has a certain lively energy that you know that will be one to remember. Order a coffee Negroni to start off, and see where the evening takes you.
They’re also known for their DJ sessions, so keep a look out on their socials for lineups and happenings.