The best new bars and cocktail menus of 2022

“We’re back, baby” screamed the whole bar industry as it opened up again. That’s why 2022 is a good year for alcohol enthusiasts. If you haven’t caught up yet, here are the highlights of this year, from the best new bars to the most exciting new menus.

New bars, new menus, new faces—everyone is out celebrating with several drinks in hand. For this year alone, we see a whole lot of happenings around Bangkok. You want to be introduced to a new bar? Thonglor has a couple. New faces? A lot of competitions made their way back. What about a new spirit you’ll love? Bangkok Bar Show welcomed you this year, and they’re looking to do it again.

Let’s see if you missed any of the big happenings. Here’s a chance to catch up with our highlights of the year.

Where to drink in Bangkok: Highlights of 2022

The devil works hard, but Yolo Group works harder

Teens of Thailand, Asia Today, and Tax have established themselves as staple choices when venturing in Soi Nana, and this year seems to be one of their busiest yet. All bars came up with new drinks menus this year in addition to their already star-studded selection of cocktails. Care for a pineapple and chili gin & tonic, anyone?

In May, Independence then opened up as a “proper dive spot,” with a menu filled to the brim with both playful and sophisticated choices. Go for the drinks, and stay for the vibes—all in its broody, hip-hoppy glory.

Early November, the Bangkok Bar Show happened, gathering familiar faces in the drinks industry, as well as many talented folks from across international waters. If you missed it this year, do not miss the next one. At cost, we bought two bottles of rum from the event ourselves, and they were so, so worth it.

Just recently, Yolo Group also opened a pawnshop-themed bar called Untitled, with vibes unique even in an area already full of places to drink such as Thonglor. Expect great cocktails, as always, and an impressive lineup of DJs.

If that isn’t enough, Teens of Thailand just unveiled its second branch in Udon Thani, right beside the Centara Hotel Udon Thani. Pop by whenever you’re in town and missing Soi Nana.

Find The Locker Room’s new menu made us fall in love with all things retro

The very hidden speakeasy well-known for its door of lockers debuted a new menu this year, and still cannot get over it.

The “Time Capsule V1” transported us back to the 70s, 80s, and 90s with their very inventive, well thought out drinks where you can feel the joy and passion from the makers as you’re tasting them. Each cocktail is named after iconic music, movements, and other highlights of the decades. Get into the “Flower Power,” a gin-based drink, inspired by the slogan of passive resistance and non-violence during the 60s, or escape from the busy city and “Have Fun,” a cocktail to remind you of all the empowerment and fun car karaokes with Cyndi Lauper’s forever iconic hit from the 80s.

We loved the menu so much we also went in and interviewed their beverage manager ‘Ping’ Rojanat. Read all about it here.

You can find more information at Find The Locker Room.

Vesper’s new menu celebrates us, the guests of the bar

When it comes to impressive cocktails, Vesper is not to be excluded from any list at any cost. They recently debuted 14 new drinks to their menu created by bar manager Frederico Balzarini and his talented team, each highlighting the uniqueness of the people frequenting the place. It’s quite possibly one of the best places to introduce your visiting friends to cocktail culture.

Our favourites from the menu include the Miami Vice Vesper, a bright-coloured concoction made with Coconut Tanqueray Gin, Ketel One Vodka and Strawberry Dry Vermouth, as well as the Mango Manhattan, a twist to the classic utilising Mango Michter’s Bourbon, special in-house Vermouth Blend, White Port and Absinthe.

You can find more information at Vesper.

The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep brings all we love about Japan to Thonglor

By “all we love about Japan,” we mean alcohol and unmatched Japanese hospitality, of course. If you enjoy highballs, this lovely spot in theCommons Thonglor can offer you one of the smoothest highballs you’ve ever tasted. In fact, it’s so smooth that we went over and did a whole study on how to make the perfect highball.

With meticulous care and a detail-oriented approach to whisky, they made sure that everything is done right in order to make the best drink. From their Hokkaido super soft water, to their smooth surface ice, one can go in and really see the art of Japanese highball with price tags that are more than reasonable.

While you’re there, be sure to try their bar food. They’re all the things you love in an izakaya, but elevated.

You can find more information at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep.

Mahaniyom opened up above 100 Mahaseth

Chef Chalee Kader’s beloved 100 Mahaseth restaurant collaborated with former Backstage Bar partners Ronnaporn ‘Neung’ Kanivichaporn and Chennarong ‘Janz’ Bhumichitr to bring you an intimate, Thai-inspired venue. The cocktail menu is filled with sustainable selections, as well as some of the most interesting and surpising ingredients.

Try the “Cow,” made with red wine, brandy, beef fat, clarified milk, miso, black pepper, brown butter, and a blue cheese foam. If you’ve never had something like this before, we know. Try it once and you’ll fall in love with how well these ingredients blend together.

Don’t forget to try their extremely good bar snacks, too.

You can find more information at Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar.

Opium Bar is the hottest new restaurant bar in Bangkok’s Chinatown

Speaking of gorgeous restaurants with bars you can’t miss—the booked-and-busy Potong’s fourth and fifth floors are now occupied by Matteo Caddedu and his team of talented mixologists. Opium’s “Liquid Surreality” concept introduces us to the combination we never knew we needed: a cosy New York hangout space, and the spirit of late-night Chinatown.

We especially enjoyed the “Judge Me Not,” a concoction created using Choya single year ume, Prosecco, basil foam, and Potong crack. By crack, they mean Potong’s special umami-filled powder, or at least that’s what we’re told. The warm embrace of basil and the sweetness of umeshu that comes straight to your tongue right after is *bartender’s kiss.*

You can find more information at Opium Bar.

Villa Frantzén Cocktail Bar brings Nordic goodness to Bangkok

If you’re living in Bangkok, you’ve most likely heard about Villa Frantzén and their big opening this year. One of the most impressive parts of the place is their cocktail bar, and their menu curated by bar manager Gabriel Valdés.

The bar brings in Nordic modernity with tasting notes of Scandinavia and a dash of local ingredients in one glass. It takes great care to balance these natural flavours and interesting ingredients the way they do, and it’s definitely a must when you’re out and about in town.

Plus, signature dishes from Villa Frantzén’s kitchen are also available to order here if you’re feeling peckish.

You can find more information at Villa Frantzén.

Midsummer Night’s Dream’s opening is in itself, a midsummer night’s dream

Thonglor has found itself yet another speakeasy this year, but this one is not like the others. Midsummer Night’s Dream bar, along with its long, mouthful name inspired by Shakespearean comedy, is located above a flower shop.

With their ‘Act I’ menu, we were introduced to inventive drinks, yet with a fine balance—much like a play by Shakespeare (any expect Macbeth). Each drink has florals as a recurring theme, but surprisingly, don’t seem overpowered by this, even after sipping a few.

Definitely try the ‘Theseus Morning Hunt,’ a complex, yet deeply creative drink made from Niam White Pampero Rum, Caribbean pineapple liquer and custard, then topped with mulled wine foam with palm sugar and plant-based bacon.

You can find more information at Midsummer Night’s Dream Bar.

The Bar at The House on Sathorn is back with a historic menu

If you’ve ever passed by Sathorn area, The House may be very familiar to you. It’s the beautiful, vintage mansion sitting among the skyscrapers, located right in front of the W Bangkok Hotel main building.

This year, they reopened with new vibes, new drinks, new foods—all of which are inspired by the building’s rich history. The menu is separated into four sections, each with cocktails and bites representing an era, “The History of Sathorn,” “Hotel Royal,” “Embassy Row,” and “The Present.”

We know we love a bit of a story to our drinks, and this just might be the most fun history lesson we’ve ever studied.

You can find more information at The House on Sathorn.

Lost & Found and Maggie Choo’s are back, and they’re as iconic as you remember

One of the things we surely missed during the pandemic was the drag shows. Wild nights with lots of drinks, fun energy throughout the bar, along with performers lipsyncing the house down boots—we’re grabbing our wallets and reaching for that tip right now.

It’s great to see that the iconic Lost & Found has reopened this year on the third floor of the Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, with new happy hours and live shows. The New Sunday Gay Nights are also back in Maggie Choo’s, filled with free shots, gay anthems, and a lot of sexual innuendos.

The dolls are booked and busy, so go out and support local talents.

You can find more information at Lost & Found and Maggie Choo’s.