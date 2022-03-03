It feels like a century has passed since we last published a “new bars” round-up. Alas, as the alcohol laws seem to remain eased for the time being, and new bars are opening up in Bangkok afresh, here’s where we’re heading this March 2022.

From new ‘resourceful’ cocktail menus over to re-openings of old favourites and a Wong Kar Wai-inspired bar, things are quietly moving and shaking on the bar scene. Hotel bars are introducing new menus again, and new bar concepts are popping up across town. Whilst it is extremely important to get tested, maintain social distancing, and sip responsibly when you go out, it’s exciting to have a bar roundup back in our works again.

After all, if there ever was a time where the world needed a drink, it would be now. Here’s where to drink in Bangkok this March 2022.

[Hero Image Credit: Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar; Featured Image Credit: Lennon's]

Mahaniyom brings resourceful Thai cocktails upstairs to 100 Mahaseth

A bar where you can get bone marrow as a bar snack alongside your cocktail? Sign us up. Located above Chef Chalee Kader’s beloved 100 Mahaseth restaurant in Si Phraya, Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar is opening this March as the new brainchild of former Backstage Bar partners Ronnaporn ‘Neung’ Kanivichaporn and Chennarong ‘Janz’ Bhumichitr. The bar’s cosy, Thai-inspired setting manages to balance the charm of a classic Thai allure with funky and cheeky touches — or as Janz describes them: “Thai Rocco with a bit of disco, and thereby, Roccoco.” On the drinks menu, Bacardi Legacy Champion Neung Ronnaporn has put together what he calls a ‘resourceful’ cocktail selection, adding a sustainable spin to a fun and locally-inspired ingredient list. From the refreshing ‘Pineapple’ to the more spirit-forward ‘Pomelo,’ it’s a fun menu to work your way through. We were particularly impressed by the ‘Cow’ cocktail, which is made with red wine, brandy, beef fat, clarified milk, miso, black pepper, brown butter, and a blue cheese foam. Don’t shake it ’til you’ve tried it — and don’t leave without sampling the very, very tasty bar snacks, too.

Opium opens at Potong

Is Potong the hottest restaurant table about town right now? It may as well be. Now, the progressive Chinese restaurant by Chef Pam finds beautiful company in Opium, a hidden bar located atop the Potong shophouse on the fourth and fifth floors. Under a concept of ‘Liquid Surreality,’ the space aims to combine a New York hangout with the spirit of late-night Chinatown Bangkok. The beautiful amalgamation is worthy of a visit entirely for this reason, and serves as a fabulous location for an aperitif pre-dinner, or late night indulgences thereafter.

Lennon’s re-opens with ‘The Sound of the Future’

The Rosewood Bangkok’s beloved upstairs vinyl lounge is back. Every Wednesday to Saturday, the speakeasy in the sky presents a new cocktail menu for its re-opening, entitled ‘The Sound of the Future.’ Aiming to provide “a visionary approach to libations and sustainability,” the cocktails once again take their inspiration from iconic records, and incorporate a zero-waste sensibility in their making. Highlights include the ‘You Are The Sunshine Of My Life’ by Stevie Wonder, which is made from a syrup of home-made croissants and baked apples, or the rum-based ‘A Mover La Colita’ by Wilfrido Vargas, infused with banana and Thai coffee. Tributes to disco are also made with the ‘American Disco’ Donna Summers cocktail, as well as a selection of ‘Lennon’s Favourites,’ for those who are regulars. Sounds like at Lennon’s, the sound of the future is sweet. We’re all for it.

OFTR Bar lets you drink cocktails from the movie of the same name

In case you haven’t figured it out yet, the all-over-Instagram watering hole named OFTR Bar is named after the One For The Road movie by the legendary Wong Kar Wai and Thailand’s very own Baz Poonpiriya. Located in the heart of Sukhumvit on Soi 31, fans of the movie (or fans of good cocktails) are able to enjoy signature drinks that are inspired by the film, such as the ‘After the Rain,’ Noona’s Tears,’ and ‘Alice’s Dance.’ Aiming to serve as a cool-casual dive bar, the retro ambience is no coincidence, as it also serves as part of the movie set. Taking immersive to the very, very next level, it’s a must-visit for film lovers, and all those indie cool cats looking for one last spot before they head home. One for the road…

Vesper introduces ‘Contrast Edition 3’

If you still haven’t headed to Vesper to say hello to Federico Balzarini behind the bar, it’s about time. Bringing his magic and experience from the American Bar at The Savoy to Bangkok, Federico has launched the ‘Contrast Edition 3’ menu this season, continuing to explore the beauty of oppositions. In the latest edition, expect clever creations like the literary ‘Beauty & The Beast,’ (Appleton 12, manzanilla sherry, umeshu, Lapsang Souchong, Angostura, and absinthe), or the metaphysical ‘Beginning/End/Beginning’ (Roku gin, yuzu sake chamomile, saffron sorbet, and sparkling wine). Favourites from the previous menu like the ‘Dirty/Clean’ and ‘LGBTQ+/Male/Female’ are also still available, as well as the long-loved selection of classics. If you’re long overdue a night of cocktails and conversation at Soi Convent’s beloved Vesper, here’s your perfect excuse.

Waldorf Astoria’s The Loft brings welcomes a street art-inspired menu

Both The Loft and the Front Room at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok were recently listed as ’50 Best Discovery’ destinations, and so have curated special drinks and dining menus to suit. Available until 31 March, The Loft sees bar manager Michele Montauti collaborating with Thai street artist Piyasak Khiaosaard, also known as Mauy. In keeping with The Loft’s original concept as a New York artist’s studio, the street-art inspired cocktail menu includes concoctions like the ‘FOX,’ a whiskey-based cocktail with peach nutty liqueur, tamarind syrup, lime juice, and aerated foam, as well as the tequila-based ‘DESTROY THE ZOO,’ with italicus and clarified aloe vera vodka milk punch. The beautiful menu features the works of Mauy to accompany, and can be enjoyed as part of the special drink and dine offer for this season. Priced at THB 3000 nett per couple, it includes a drink at The Loft and a three-course dinner set at Front Room.

Paper Plane Project opens as both a bar and a co-working space

Has Paper Plane Project tapped into what could possibly be the very best of both worlds to us right now? Located on the 40th floor of the T-One building, the new co-working space turns into a live music bar from Wednesday to Sunday after 5pm, and has been attracting a hip crowd ever since it opened. Can you have your cake and eat it too? As it turns out, at Paper Plane Project, you can. There’s even a full food menu to suit.

Something Wicked comes to On Nut

Something Wicked this way comes, as a new spooky bar is having its soft opening this week in On Nut. Behind the red door, Something Wicked has opened as a cocktail bar specialising in a selection of fun ‘potions.’ Between a moody, broody, mysterious ambience and plenty of fun decor, we haven’t seen much of Something Wicked just yet, but we have a strong feeling we’re going to want to take some ‘grams there. Stay tuned.

A Penfolds Wine Suite launches at the W Hotel

If you love wine and you love hotels, why not put the two together? Australian winery Penfolds is taking over the Studio Suite at the W Bangkok to present an extraordinary new experience with The Penfolds Suite. Decked out in the winery’s plush red colour scheme and stocked with a special Penfolds Max’s bar, guests will get to enjoy a pair of Penfolds Max’s, a Cabernet Sauvignon and a Chardonnay, and a premium tier Bin 23 Pinot Noir and St. Henri Shiraz inside the suite. If guests ever feel like leaving the room, the experience also comes with an afternoon tea set at Paii and dinner menus at Tipsy Cow or The Kitchen table, all of which draw inspiration from the Penfolds evolution of wine-making. A unique experience not to be missed if you love your vino, the Penfolds Suite is available until 31 December 2022, and starts at THB 5999++ inclusive of breakfast for two and a bottle of Penfolds.

