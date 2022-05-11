April 2022 saw the grand ceremony of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars awards come to Bangkok for the first time, with a slew of events marking the end of the month in great style. This May, things are a little more relaxed, but interesting nonetheless. Here’s where to drink in Bangkok, from new bars to funky collabs.

April was a heavy month for heavy drinkers, with over 55 drinks events within one week, and many new and exciting happenings about town. In line with the heat (and the sporadic, stormy showers), May is a little more lax, but lucrative nonetheless.

This month, we’re seeing a new opening by the Teens of Thailand team in their haven of Soi Nana Chinatown, as well as something major for music lovers and Muay Thai lovers. From wine cocktails to whisky dinners, here’s where to drink in Bangkok this May 2022.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: BKK Social Club]

Where to drink in Bangkok this May 2022

5 Bangkok bars feature on the Asia’s 50 best bars 2022 list

First things first, we’re applauding the 5 Bangkok bars that made it onto the annual 50 best bars ranking for Asia. The ceremony took place in Bangkok at the Mandarin Oriental this year, preceded and followed by a whopping 59 guest shifts and events across town to celebrate it. On the list, the best bar in Thailand award went to BKK Social Club at the Four Seasons (No.10), followed by Tropic City (No. 17), Vesper (No. 19), Asia Today (No. 43), and The Bamboo Bar (No. 46). If you’re looking for somewhere with a shiny new Asia’s 50 Best plaque to visit for drinks this May, you now know where to go.

Independence opens in China Town by the team behind Teens of Thailand

The team behind Teens of Thailand, Asia Today, and Tax, is back at it again, proving that you can open bar after bar even in the midst of a pandemic. Located on Maitri Chit Road, just ahead of Tax, Independence has opened as a “proper dive spot” in all its moody, broody, graffiti-clad, late-night, hip-hop pit-stop glory. Despite its claims to be a dive bar, the drinks menu is a refined one, assembling a selection of wine cocktails that tango along the sophisticated (Madeira and tonic, anyone?) to the playful (or Port wine and cacao, maybe?). There’s also an inspired selection of bottles for sale, and a Supreme x Louis Vuitton limited edition backpack you can purchase from the shelf, too. Come for the drinks, stay for the vibes, and check out what is quite possibly the area’s coolest smoking area (or smoking cage, rather). From what we’ve gathered, Independence is open even longer than its ToT and AT siblings, so there’s also that for bonus points.

More info: Independence

The Deck opens as an American oasis on Sukhumvit

A new garden bar and American gastropub has opened on Sukhumvit Soi 20, but it’s certainly far from your average. Frequented by several industry insiders, The Deck Bangkok has opened as a modern tropical hangout in the city. From burgers to pizzas, cocktails here can be accompanied by big and small bites, making for a relaxing all-day everyday casual spot for drinks and chill.

More info: The Deck

Freaking Out The Neighbourhood is the music listening bar you didn’t know you needed

Opened just last month, Freaking Out The Neighbourhood has launched on Sukhumvit 36 as a place to listen to really interesting albums on a great sound system. A place for vinyl lovers to meet and connect, they emphasise that they are “not a cocktail bar” and really keep music at the heart of their concept. Often hosting guest DJs and vinyl markets in the garden, it’s a creative space with a great energy for music lovers to jam over casual drinks and cool tunes.

More info: Freaking Out The Neighbourhood

Asia Today is now serving drinks at Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium

It never gets boring on the Bangkok bar scene, and this next collab is further proof thereof. Chinatown’s Asia Today bar is collaborating with Rajadamnern Stadium (yes, the iconic Muay Thai boxing stadium), and serving up a selection of Issan Rum cocktails at the sporting venue. It is the first time the likes of Thai boxing and Thai spirit culture are combined in this way, making for an intrigued and elevated ringside experience. Drinks on the menu include the classic Issan Coco (our favourite), as well as an Issan Sour or plain coconut juice — all at a friendly THB 90-220. Muay Thai fights take place every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday night from 5pm onwards, and tickets are priced from THB 1000. The Asia Today cocktails are served in the VIP lounge area.

Tickets: Rajadamnern Stadium

Johnnie Walker is hosting a whiskey dinner at Ms. Jigger

You’ve heard of wine pairing dinners, but have you ever attended a whiskey pairing dinner? This 17 May, Ms. Jigger at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is hosting a Johnnie Walker whiskey dinner, consisting of a 5-course Italian favourites menu, accompanied by a whiskey tasting and pairing. To top it off, Bangkok’s most beloved chocolatier Kad Kokoa will also provide a chocolate pairing with each course. The one-of-a-kind event has a ticket price starting from THB8000++ per person.

More info: Ms. Jigger

La Bottega presents an Italian affair with Federico Balzarini from Vesper

This 25 May, La Bottega’s head chef Marco Avesani and Vesper’s Federico Balzarini are inviting diners and drinkers for an Italian affair of sorts. Both hailing from Northern Italy, the chef and the bar manager will entertain guests with genuine Italian hospitality, scrumptious dishes, and a twist on classic cocktails to shake up the evening. Prepare for your senses to be seduced in true Italian style.

More info: La Bottega