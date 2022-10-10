It’s Bangkok, so of course, there’ll always be something new when it comes to drinking. Knowing where to drink is key, and we have just what you need. Here are the best places to drink in Bangkok for this month of October.

After such a long, depressing wait, it seems the alcohol scene is back in full swing. The Bangkok Bar Show is coming back, there’s new bars popping up—of course, we’re not complaining one bit. We need a place to be at while waiting for the traffic to die down and the flooded streets to dry up anyway, so why not stay at a nice bar with great cocktails?

Where to drink in Bangkok this October 2022

Bangkok Heightz is now offering Thai-inspired cocktails

Located on the 39th floor of The Continent Hotel—here’s where you get gorgeous view as you sip your drinks. Bangkok Heightz features a cocktail menu with presentations nothing short of extravagant, and tastes that are full of Thainess. It’s so Thai that the drinks menu is created with the map of our sky train system in mind. Try the “Muay Thai”, a refreshing cocktail made from Thai rum infused with dried mango, drill chili, Thai basil, and a slight dash of honey.

Their Thai food menu is also full of succulent creations, and they’re currently running deals on their new lobster menus, too.

Kilik Social Club opens as a quaint, serene experience for drinkers

A new bar has just opened in town, and it’s perfect for those who just wanted a quiet night with good vibes and great cocktails. Kilik Social Club has the best qualities of a fancy hotel bar, but located quite off the beaten track (still lots of parking, though) so there’s no one to bother you.

Tending to the Bar is Luca Cinalli, world-ranked bartender and bar consultant who left marks in dozens of countries around the globe. Try one of his creations and feel the complexity that can’t just be found anywhere. Don’t worry if you get too tipsy, there’s a lot of food around the area to sober yourself up before you Grab home, too.

Mezcal Bar opens in Sathorn with Mexican flare

Mezcal Bar is — surprise surprise — a bar centred around mezcal. The smokey and sophisticated spirit lends its moniker to a space in Sathorn that is classy, modern, and inventive. They’re really making use of their mezcals imported all the way from Mexico, pairing beautifully with a selection of Mexican dishes from the same team behind Bangkok’s beloved Cholos. There’s limited seating, so reservations are highly recommended.

The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 debuts new whisky flights

Whisky lovers are in for a treat, as our favourite highball bar just debuted new whisky flights with a wide selection of the spirit up for tasting, ranging from as low as THB 300 all the way to THB 20,000. Each flight is equipped with water to cleanse the palate, Nama chocolates, and cards equipped with tasting notes. Even if you aren’t into whisky, this is the gateway into loving it.

For their most premium whisky, they’re also holding a tasting event with curated food to pair. Tickets offered on their socials, and it’s certainly not an opportunity you see everyday.

Lava Bangkok might just be your new Friday night spot

Lava Bangkok’s tagline is “from dining experience, to party experience,” and we get it. From savoury, to sweet, to late night get-togethers, they can do it all with expertise.

The food menu features Asian classics with a twist, but not in a way that’s overplayed. Just order the truffle omurice and feel your mind be blown. For drinks, their signatures are full of fun creations, such as The Joker, made from Olmeca Tequila Gold, triple sec, watermelon, pineapple juice, kochu pepper, and paprika. Intriguing.

Falcon Secret Bar brings history to the present

On the 28th floor of Wyndham Bangkok, there sits a beautiful cocktail bar with very relaxing vibes and very inventive drinks. The bar, and also the menu, pay homage to many lesser-known figures in Thai history such as Constantine Phaulkon, prime counsellor to King Narai of Ayutthaya along with his wife, Maria Guyomar de Pinha.

We urge you to try “Between the Love” a fun, brightly-coloured drink garnished with foi thong.

