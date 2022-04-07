With Songkran celebrations incoming and floral shirts galore, April always marks a fun month filled with good food and great drink. Here’s where to drink in Bangkok this April 2022.

Whilst not many new bars have opened this April, many well-known and beloved bars have launched new menus this month. The scene is undeniably buzzing, as travel restrictions are easing and one of the biggest events on the bar industry’s calendar lies ahead. The awards ceremony of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 will be held in Bangkok this year, with one special prize awarded to a Bangkok bar already named and celebrated. Bartenders from around the region are coming to our city for various guest shifts about town, and whilst many of these are yet to be unveiled, we will be updating this story with more info as it flows in.

So long as it flows, here’s where to drink in Bangkok this April 2022.

Where to drink in Bangkok this April 2022

BKK Social Club is awarded the Michter’s Hospitality Award 2022

Much excitement was caused earlier this week as Bangkok’s BKK Social Club has been named the winner of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award 2022 as part of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022. If you haven’t yet visited the bar located within the Four Seasons Bangkok, you now find yourself a wonderful excuse. Aiming to evoke journey to the golden age of Latin American glamour, the bar by the Chao Phraya river celebrates the allure of Buenos Aires in combination with the buzz of modern-day Bangkok. Inside the sultry and seductive interiors, industry heavyweight Philip Bischoff leads the team here, showcasing a cocktail menu that combines the culture of South America with local Thai touches. Of course, you’ll also find fine grower champagnes, special artisanal spirits, and — because this definitely could not be missing — Cuban cigars here.

Find out more: BKK Social Club

Playroom launches yet another kinky menu

Remember when Playroom opened back in 2020 and we all rushed to the Ekkamai hotspot to take photos in the Fifty Shades of Grey-inspired space? Now, the bar is back with a new menu, as the passionate story continues with “Playroom Chapter 2.” Aiming to make things even more sizzling and intense, the sexy and secretive speakeasy is serving up nine new cocktail creations within its red, gold, and black space. Once you’ve passed the “You Are My Favourite Dirty Thought” neon sign, take a seat at the bar or in the private enclaves and enjoy cleverly-named highlights like the ‘Make it Rain’ (Ocho, Beluga, Hendrick’s, Flor de Cana 12, Yellow Chartreuse, and Chandon Brut), ‘One Night Stand’ (Demonio De Los Andes Pisco, Absinthe, Peychaud’s Bitters, jasmine, apple, strawberry, and lemon), or ‘Orgy Island’ (Ketel One, Chandon Brut, coconut, pineapple, saline solution, acid solution, and grape air). The latter will definitely shake things up for you, as always is the case at Playroom.

Find out more: Playroom BKK

Lost & Found reopens to much dazzle and delight

Lost & Found reopened to a banging reception mid-March, and is back for good every Friday and Saturday from 7pm onwards. Now with a new happy hour in place from 7-9pm, guests can enjoy cocktails and light bites by the bar, before a live show kicks off from 9pm every night. Known for their eccentric and extravagant performances, except to see some of the city’s top drag queens, singers, and contemporary dancers. Located on the third floor of the Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, all guests are required to do an ATK test before entering. They are available upon arrival.

Find out more: Lost & Found

ABar Rooftop wants you to begin your gin discovery this summer

Launching this April 2022 every Wednesday to Sunday, ABar Rooftop is inviting guests to “BeGin the Discovery” with more than just sneaky wordplay, but also an appetising new offer of cocktails and snacks. The ‘BeGin Set’ will be available (from THB 1500 for two persons), featuring G&Ts infused with options of elderflower, strawberry, and quince, together with a selection of tapas by Akira Back. These include Spicy Tuna Tacos (iconic must-tries), Dynamite Rolls, Spicy Chicken Popcorn, and even a Lime Cheesecake. To the backdrop of the city skyline and a live DJ on weekends, it’s a perfect package for a chill evening out. A ‘Discovery Set’ with mocktails is also available.

Find out more: ABar Rooftop

The Wine Merchant opens a new branch with a secret, snazzy tasting room

Wine lovers receive a fabulous new hangout in Sukhumvit this April. After opening a store at the Mandarin Oriental just last year, and opening another (massive) outpost in Phuket earlier this year, The Wine Merchant strikes again with a swanky new location at 799 Sukhumvit Road. In between the havens of Phom Prong and Thonglor, the new store features an impressive selection of fine wines, champagnes, and even spirits, covering a generous spread of price points. We’re most enticed by the wine tasting room upstairs, which can be accessed via a staircase behind the heavy dark curtains. Intimate and sophisticated, guests can try their wines by the glass (or the bottle) here, alongside light bites and charcuterie. Overlooking the busy city just outside, it makes for a perfect midday break, or pre-dinner tipple.

Find out more: The Wine Merchant