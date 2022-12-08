It’s Bangkok, so of course, there’ll always be something new when it comes to drinking. Knowing where to drink is key, and we have just what you need. Here are the best places to drink in Bangkok for this month of December.

It’s like some corporations really grouped together and went “Let’s make December the most expensive month ever.” Hope your wallet is still intact, because we—as in me and you—have places to go this month. From bar openings to new menus, it’s going to be a fun ride, and we’re up for all of them.

Where to drink in Bangkok this December 2022

Vesper’s new menu is all about us, their beloved guests

One of the most beloved cocktail bars in town just debuted the “People of Vesper” menu, celebrating the guests that frequent the place. 14 new cocktails, created by bar manager Frederico Balzarini and his talented team, represent different people and their uniqueness. Pop by for one, or several. After all, has Vesper ever disappointed you when it comes to drinks?

Our favourites include the Miami Vice Vesper, a bright-coloured concoction made with Coconut Tanqueray Gin, Ketel One Vodka and Strawberry Dry Vermouth, as well as the Mango Manhattan, a twist to the classic utilising Mango Michter’s Bourbon, special in-house Vermouth Blend, White Port and Absinthe.

New opening The Cardroom Cocktail Club lets you pick a card

Located in front of Thonglor Soi 19, look for a set of double doors with card suits imprinted on the front. The folks over there describe their establishment as “the vibes of The Continental Hotel from John Wick—an intimate, cosy environment unexpected of an industrial-looking exterior,” and we got just that. Don’t be afraid to try out their signatures, as their team of friendly and attentive staff will provide you with just what you’re craving for, and more.

Highlights you must not miss include the Edward Thorp, a balanced concoction that packs a punch created from Glenfidich 12 years, honey, vanilla, ginger, and citrus, as well as the Rounders, a strong drink made from cinnamon-infused bourbon, Hennesy, rye, Campari, and Vermouth (yes, that’s like, five spirits in one glass).

If you’re having a hard time picking from the menu, you can ask one of the bartenders to let you pick a card. They’ll make you a cocktail accordingly.

The ecoCOCKTAILS at Lennon’s are a new height of sustainability

This season onwards, Lennon’s is presenting ecoCOCKTAILS in partnership with ecoSPIRITS, the world’s first closed-loop spirits technology. That means the carbon impact of the spirits presented to you is reduced by a whopping 80%. To take it further, the menu itself is made from sustainable compostable paper with actual tree seeds you can take home and plant in soil.

On the new menu, our favourite is the ecoKOKO, created with Eco Plantation Original Dark, cacao from Kosapan, along with Sea’s coffee and passion fruit kombucha.

Anaconda Bar is the new location for innovative drinks and Nicki Minaj puns

Experience Thailand’s first Latino-Nikkei bar which does not only serve good drinks, but also amazing food that goes great with alcohol. Enter with an empty stomach and order some beef tacos, and maybe a set of the Anaconda Mango Maki. They will make your problems go away for the day. Plus, if you’re gunning to watch the World Cup, they provide 360-degree screens, so you won’t miss a single moment.

We urge you to order the Rattlesnake, a nutty, creamy cocktail with an absinthe base.

Potong and Opium Bar are serving up a new cocktail menu inspired by The Macallan

If you ever get a table at Potong, they’re now serving cocktails using The Macallan single malts. These drinks are exclusive to the venue, highlight the uniqueness of the brand, and go extremely well with the Thai-Chinese fusion cuisine being served there. Plus, each drink is not weak, so you’ll surely get your money’s worth.

Meanwhile, if you don’t want to wait until Chinese New Year to get a table at Potong, you can also find these cocktails at the Opium Bar upstairs.

Unconscious Cafe and Bar is the best of both worlds

By day, Unconscious is a lovely cafe offering homebaked treats and sweet drinks that warms your soul. By night, it’s a gorgeous bar that marries the world of sweets and the loving realm of alcohol. Each drink is very smooth, easy to drink, yet strong enough to satisfy the enthusiasts.

We recommend the Sweet Tooth, a twist on an Old-Fashioned with additions of almond, black pepper-roasted chestnut, and smoked with pecan wood, as well as the Tiramisu, a boozy version of the dessert served over ice.

Bar Dusk is red-dy for you

In a city full of house music and live jazz, Bar Dusk wants to bring metal into the spotlight. Inside, you’ll be met with very edgy, gothic interiors with framed pictures of famous vampires and other inspired arts adorning the walls. It’s a place to kick back and drink as you listen to alternative rock and metal, with genres rotating every night.

If you’re there, be sure to order the Vampire’s Tears, a fun spin on the Negroni with a tinge of strawberry flavour added.

