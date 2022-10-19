Where to find pumpkin spice lattes in Bangkok (Starbucks isn’t doing them this year)

It’s officially PSL season almost everywhere else, and yet the OG perpetuator of the pumpkin spice latte is not actually selling them in Thailand this year. Never fear, dear pumpkin-loving readers, here’s where to find the best pumpkin spice lattes — outside of Starbucks — this 2022.
We know, we know. Bangkok doesn’t really have an autumn season. Besides that one random weekend, it’s not much cooler here either. There are no browning trees and falling leaves, and yet, some westernised notions of autumn still persist even here in Thailand.
Restaurants are serving up seasonal autumnal menus, we’re starting to bring out our hoodies (even if it’s just to shield us from the office air conditioning), and we’re beginning to look forward to the festive season ahead. This year, however, one coffee giant does not want to get in on the local cheer. This year, Starbucks Thailand is not serving up its notorious pumpkin spice lattes.
[Hero Image Credit: Heidi Kaden/Unsplash]
The beverage that has amassed a cult following of its own, the PSL is a huge marker for the changing of the seasons in a lot of American and European cities. It is arguably one of the most popular seasonal drinks of the entire year, and its resurgence on beverage menus always causes plenty of hype online. The pumpkin spice latte: if Starbucks isn’t offering it in Bangkok this year, how will we know it’s autumn?
Jokes aside, we’re happy to report that various Bangkok coffeeshops are serving up their very own pumpkin spice lattes. Plenty are even offering dairy-free and plant-based milk alternatives, and using real pumpkin to make a healthier rendition of the drink. Available in-store or for delivery, here’s our pick of the mix.
Where to find pumpkin spice lattes in Bangkok
One of Bangkok’s most famous pumpkin spice lattes can be found at La Mesa Coffee Co. The American specialty coffee shop has been serving them for years, made with homemade pumpkin spice sauce from real pumpkin. Creamy and delicious, the pumpkin spice lattes here are available as hot or iced drinks, and can even be customised with plant-based milks.
The Banana Warrior Cafe has long been a go-to vegan food lovers. This October, the 100% plant-based eatery is celebrating pumpkin season with the launch of a signature pumpkin spiced cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and ginger latte. Cosy and wholesome.
Kauai prides itself in serving up drinks that are “innovative, simple, seasonal, and sourced for sustainability.” This season, they’ve launched both a hot and iced pumpkin spice latte, taking inspiration from its American home turf. Flavourant-free and filled with creamy goodness, it’s yet another healthy(ish) and natural take on the pumpkin spice latte in Bangkok.
If you still haven’t checked out the utterly serene new Sarnies Sukhumvit, let their pumpkin spice latte be your next excuse. In fact, all Sarnies chains are serving up a mean PSL this season (and every other season, too). The hot drink can also be found and enjoyed at Pimp my Salad, so it’s a great October add-on to your regular lunch order.
POWWOWWOW BKK has added a pumpkin latte to its menu this year. Contrary to the ‘traditional’ PSL, this one is made from Japanese pumpkin, coconut sugar, coconut milk sauce, and panda leaf syrup. Sweet and mild, it’s a great remix for a more local palate.
Prefer to enjoy your own pumpkin spice latte at home but don’t quite know where to start? Graze + Blossom has the answer. Bangkok’s first grazing table caterers have put together an autumnal set (THB 600) that features an autumnal tin cup, pumpkin spiced coffee powder, filter coffee pouch, a cinnamon stirrer, gingerbread cookies, and marshmallow skewer. A great gift idea, too.