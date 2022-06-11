World Gin Day 2022: Refreshing gin cocktails to make and sip this weekend

The second Saturday in June is dedicated to all gin lovers across the globe. This year, World Gin Day 2022 falls on 11 June 2022. Let’s begin the celebrations with a list of the most refreshing gin cocktails to make and sip (or chug) tomorrow.

Started by Neil Houston in 2009, the idea was to simply celebrate the juniper spirit with all friends who love gin. Over the years, the sentiment has reached more people, who have brought their friends and loved ones together to enjoy this day with refreshing gin cocktails, the classic gin and tonic, or drink it neat. Additionally, many bars host special events and activities online and offline to celebrate World Gin Day.

In fact, the versatile spirit can be enjoyed anytime, anyway — as a post-work beverage or a perfect pre-meal drink. You can mix it with other spirits like vodka, pair it with any meal or snack such as soft Camembert cheese or jazz it up with interesting ingredients to create classic cocktails.

To make things simpler, we have outlined some gin cocktail recipes — from Krungthep to Gin Basil Smash — that will make you grab the bottle right away. On this World Gin Day, channel the inner bartender in you and delight your loved ones.

Let the party be-GIN!

[Hero Image Credit: Jonathan Borba//Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Mathilde Langevin/Unsplash]

6 refreshing gin cocktail recipes to try at home

Krungthep

Krungthep’s actual name — Krungthepmahanakhon Amornrattanakosin Mahintharayutthaya Mahadilokphop Noppharat Ratchathaniburirom Udomratchaniwetmahasathan Amonphiman Awatansathit Sakkathattiyawitsanukamprasit — is one of the longest in the history of cocktails. The actual name was the ancient name of Bangkok.

This signature drink hails from a Brooklyn bar called Qi Thai Grill, and it reminds one of the vibrant flavours of Thailand — floral, fruity, sour and spicy, with a hint of Thai heat.

To make this flavourful drink, you need gin, vodka, fresh lime juice, Thai iced tea, guava juice, ginger syrup and star anise.

Mix star anise, lime juice and ginger syrup in a shaker. Follow this with the remaining ingredients and ice, and shake well. Strain into cocktail glasses. Pour guava juice to the top and serve chilled.

Limoncello Collins

It is inspired by the traditional Tom Collins, but is more refreshing and slightly tart, owing to limoncello. The Italian lemon-based vodka originates from South Italy and is the second most popular liqueur in Italy after Campari. When added to the cocktail, it gives a sweet and citrusy flavour.

This refreshing cocktail is made using limoncello, gin, lemon juice, club soda and ice. Just combine all the ingredients, except club soda, in glasses full of ice. Then, pour the soda to the brim and stir well.

Garnish with lemon twists, lime wedges or fresh mint. Serve immediately.

Gin Basil Smash

Easy to prepare, Gin Basil Smash is one of the most popular summer gin cocktails. The juniper-rich gin works well with basil and makes for a refreshing drink. It is a modern take on Whiskey Smash and was first created as ‘Gin Pesto’ by Jörg Meyer in 2008.

The ingredients for this pale-green-coloured cocktail include gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and basil leaves.

In a cocktail shaker, put some fresh basil leaves, simple syrup and lemon juice. Use a muddler to release the flavours of the basil. Then, add some gin and ice and shake well for ten seconds or until the cocktail gets diluted. However, make sure the mix remains chilled.

Strain the cocktail into highball glasses filled with ice. Before serving, garnish with a basil sprig.

Gin Cucumber Lemonade

Gin Cucumber Lemonade is definitely a must-try at your next house party! It tastes sweet like fruit-flavoured drinks. And the gin gives it a crisp and different texture.

To make this simple yet refreshing gin cocktail, all you need is fresh lemon juice, simple or sugar syrup, soda water and thinly sliced cucumbers.

Pour the gin, lemon juice and syrup into a cocktail shaker, and give it a good shake until it turns frothy. Now, strain into glasses filled with ice cubes. Top it off with soda water.

You can garnish the drink with some cucumber slices or a lime wheel before serving.

Rosé Spritz

Adding Bubbly rosé to this gin and white wine cocktail gives it a unique edge. While it blends wonderfully with the spirit’s complex texture and the wine’s crispy palate, the lemon peel adds to the aroma of the cocktail, making its fans ask for refills.

Add your favourite gin, white wine and Bubbly rosé to a wine glass filled with ice. Stir well.

Garnish the cocktail with lemon peel or rose petals and serve.

South Asian G&T

If you wish to take the classic Gin and Tonic a notch higher, we suggest you try this version that includes Chinese medical ingredients like ginger and lemongrass. When blended well, the mix gives a citrusy tinge to G&T.

To prepare the drink, you also need gin, tonic water, bitters and ice.

Muddle ginger and lemongrass stalks in a glass to extract the distinctive flavour. Now add the bitters, gin and crushed ice and stir well. Top off with tonic water and serve.

You can also garnish the drink with a lemon twist or fresh mint leaves.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.