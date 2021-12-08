World’s 50 Best Bars 2021: Which Bangkok bars made it?

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 were announced last night in London, and one of London’s very own snagged the top spot. But which — if any — Bangkok bars made the list?

This year’s crown went to Connaught Bar in London. Renowned for its impeccable service and signature dry Martini, which is made table side from a trolley. This is the second consecutive year the hotel bar has taken first place. Tayer + Elementary in London and Barcelona’s Paradiso rounded up the top three.

Bangkok wins

Following the appearance of Tropic City (#62) and BKK Social Club (#90) on the 51-100 list, it comes as both a big surprise and no surprise at all that not a single Bangkok bar made it into the top 50 roundup. After all, bars in Bangkok hardly had a chance to open, given the restrictions on bar openings and alcohol bans in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s a sad year for the industry not only with our disappearance from the list, but also with the state of some of our most beloved spots either suffering greatly or shutting down completely. As Thailand slowly re-opens and restrictions are gradually loosened, we hope we’ll be back in top form again next year.

Singapore leads Asia

Impressively, Singapore really represented Asia in the top 50. Jigger & Pony retained its ninth position from last year, and was the top bar from Singapore. Manhattan dropped one spot to No.15, while Atlas came in at 16th after reaching fourth place last year.

No Sleep Club made its its inaugural foray into the top 50 list at No.26, after receiving the 2020 Campari One To Watch Award, which was given to venues with the potential to appear in future rankings. At No.36, MO Bar was also a new entry. The hotel bar previously won the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as part of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021 edition.

Tippling Club also reentered the World’s 50 Best Bars list at No.43. The last time the establishment was in the top 50 was in 2017, and it most recently placed 36th on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list.

Regional wins

Regionally, Coa from Hong Kong was named the best bar in Asia, displacing last year’s winner Atlas. The venue in Sheung Wan focuses on agave spirits, and is named after a machete like tool used for harvesting the plant.

Overall, Singapore led the way with the most number of bars from Asia on the list. Besides Coa, Hong Kong was represented by new entry Darkside (#49), and Quinary reentered the ranking at No.50. From Shanghai, there was Sober Company (#39), as well as new entries Epic (#41) and Union Trading Company (#48). Tokyo claimed two spots with SG Club (#18) and Bar Benfiddich (#32), while Seoul (Charles H, #42) and New Delhi (Sidecar, #47) took one spot each.

Global wins

Globally, Europe had the most number of entires on the list with 17 bars from the continent. Asia is next with 16 spots, followed by eight from North America, four from Australia, three South American entries and two from the Middle East.

This was the 13th year of the World’s 50 Best Bars ranking. It was first announced in 2008 with an annual awards ceremony held in London since 2012. This year’s list was voted by over 600 drink experts from 55 countries, including drink writers, bartenders and bar owners.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 full list

See below for the full list, then check out the venues on the World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list 2021.

1. Connaught Bar (London)

2. Tayer + Elementary (London)

3. Paradiso (Barcelona)

4. The Clumsies (Athens)

5. Floreria Atlantico (Buenos Aires)

6. Licoreria Limantour (Mexico City)

7. Coa (Hong Kong)

8. El Copitas (St. Petersburg)

9. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

10. Katana Kitten (New York)

11. Two Schmucks (Barcelona)

12. Hanky Panky (Mexico City)*

13. Insider Bar (Moscow)*

14. Baba Au Rum (Athens)

15. Manhattan (Singapore)

16. Atlas (Singapore)

17. Zuma (Dubai)

18. The SG Club (Tokyo)

19. Drink Kong (Rome)

20. 1930 (Milan)

21. Presidente (Buenos Aires)

22. Maybe Sammy (Sydney)

23. Catina OK! (Sydney)

24. Salmon Guru (Madrid)

25. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City)*

26. No Sleep Club (Singapore)*

27. Camparino In Galleria (Milan)*

28. Cafe La Trova (Florida)*

29. Little Red Door (Paris)

30. Dante (New York)

31. Kwant (London)

32. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo)

33. Tres Monos (Buenos Aires)*

34. Attaboy (New York)

35. Lucy’s Flower Shop (Stockholm)

36. MO Bar (Singapore)*

37. Sips (Barcelona)*

38. Baltra Bar (Mexico City)*

39. Sober Company (Shanghai)

40. Tjoget (Stockholm)

41. Epic (Shanghai)*

42. Charles H (Seoul)

43. Tippling Club (Singapore)

44. Above Board (Melbourne)

45. Galaxy Bar (Dubai)*

46. Re (Sydney)*

47. Sidecar (New Delhi)*

48. Union Trading Company (Shanghai)*

49. Darkside (Hong Kong)*

50. Quinary (Hong Kong)

* New entry

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore and has been edited for content.