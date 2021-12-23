6 gifts for the true foodie in your life

If you’re stumped over what to get for your favourite foodie, here’s your helping hand to help you get the best gifts.
Looking for the best gifts that can tantalise the tastebuds of the foodie in your life can be quite a challenge. But don’t worry. if you still don’t have any idea what to get – we’ve got you covered. We’ll help you track down gifts that you can find in Bangkok for the person who lives to eat, even if you’re the person who eats to live.
[Hero Image Credit: Karrat; Featured Image Credit: 9salmon]
Check out the best gifts to impress the foodiest person that you know
The obsession with putting gold on food is nothing new. But there’s no better time than the holiday season to let Karrat bring those glamourous experiences to the next level and right to your doorsteps. Whether you’re craving macarons, doughnuts, or even burgers, these 24-karat gold-coated treats are paired with Cristal champagne, adding a perfect dose of luxury to your friend’s festive celebration.
[Image Credit: Karrat]
Share your love for the well-loved Sarnies to all the chocolate and coffee aficionados out there with the Christmas chocolate brew box. It comes together with a customised handwritten card, and you’re free to pair their signature mocha moment chocolate with a choice of cold brew. A fantastic gift to reenergise your friend from work-from-home burnout and get them into a festive mood this holiday season.
[Image Credit: Sarnies]
You have to check out 9salmon if your favourite foodie’s birthday is coming up. Say goodbye to boring birthday cakes and make their special celebration sensational with this salmon sashimi cake. Made with premium salmon cuts and imported ingredients, there’s no way that this isn’t going to delight salmon lovers.
[Image Credit: 9salmon]
Look no further than Ben’s Cookies to make your cookie enthusiast’s day. They offer red gift tins that you can fit up to 8 cookies. Regardless of the flavours, this simple yet scrumptious gift is sure to bring them pure joy and impress their sweet tooth.
[Image Credit: Ben’s Cookies]
Crispy, juicy, and robustly flavoured fried chicken is the quintessential comfort food that foodies will never be bored of. Treat them to the festive flavours of a fried chicken feast at Bonchon. The new rich and creamy winter crunchy garlic butter sauce is just simply irresistible. Just one bite and they’ll be hooked.
[Image Credit: Bonchon]
Bring some cheer to the high tea lover’s celebration as they tuck into a festive afternoon tea set from Chikalicious. From buttery scones to savoury ham cheese croissants, these treats sweets will certainly fuel their soul this holiday season.
[Image Credit: Chikalicious]