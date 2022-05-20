The foods you should eat and avoid during vacation, according to top nutritionists

While vacations and holidays are the getaways from your realities, sadly, food isn’t.

We spoke to some reputed nutritionists to understand how you can indulge yet come out unscathed with these smart tips.

Healthy eating tips for vacation diets by top nutritionists

Eat consciously, not perfectly

Vacation diets don’t need to have a perfect and lean but a healthy balance of fibre-rich fruits and vegetables and protein-filled meals. “While on vacation, I might say to myself, ‘I’m not hungry, but I would relish that cake right now because it’s my favourite holiday dessert.’ However, my conscience would tell me that I’ve already consumed a lot of my favourite holiday foods today and that it’s time to eat vegetables. What matters is your choice. The choice to fill the plate with healthy foods now or regret it later for not doing so. The goal is not to eat perfectly, but rather to become aware of what you want and need, and to make an intentional choice,” shares Simrun Chopra, Deep-Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of Nourish with Sim.

Eat your greens first

“Fill your plate with veggies, fruits, green salads, and lean meats. If you see a yummy looking side dish that is high in calories, take just a taste of it. Chances are, after filling up on all that healthy food, you won’t be too hungry,” suggests Chopra. A simple yet effective healthy eating technique that is effective both during vacations and on regular days. She also suggests eating healthier meals like a snack board with fresh vegetables and fruits, crackers, and dips like salsa, guacamole or hummus or fruit skewers with any fruit of your choice like apples, melon, grapes, and pears. For dessert cravings pick strawberries with a dollop of Greek yoghurt to make it utterly delicious and healthy.

Don’t skip local cuisines

“When on vacation, one feels compelled to experiment with new foods. So this is the moment when you can absolutely enjoy going out and trying other cuisines,” says celebrity dietician and nutritionist, Shweta Shah. “However, it is critical to understand how your body reacts to different stimuli and to behave accordingly. If you want to eat some local foods or other cuisines, do so just once during the day, and the rest of your meals should be healthy.

Know what to have and avoid

The cause of excess gain during holidays and feeling off bloating is usually due to our carelessness towards the food type. “It is usually best to avoid sugary meals, alcohol, and caffeine since they cause dehydration, especially in the summer. Fried and fatty foods are optional. Always select healthier choices such as fresh fruit juice, green tea, and, most importantly, water to stay hydrated throughout the day,” warns Shah.

Don’t skip your meals

“It is also critical to avoid skipping meals, particularly breakfast. A protein-rich breakfast is something that will keep you full for a long period. You will become hungry when travelling, so carry some snacks with you, such as multi-grain khakhras, oats or poha chivda, dry fruits, and flavoured makhanas for healthier alternatives. Portion size is also vital, so eat small quantities even when dining out and avoid going overboard. Also, for healthier digestion, bring homemade roasted jeera powder (cumin powder) and drink it in the morning with lukewarm water. Last but not least, when visiting another city or state, stroll around and explore the area; this will not only allow you to see new things but will also help you with your daily exercise,” recommends Shah in order to stick to your vacation diets.

Travelling this summer, let us know which of these healthy eating tips by top nutritionists would you be taking along.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.