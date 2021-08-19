Where to order Indian food for delivery in Bangkok

Thanks to its diverse flavours, Indian food is what Bangkok foodies with adventurous taste buds are often on the hunt for. Here’s where you can find the best Indian food delivery about town.
Indian restaurants are can be found on almost every corner of Bangkok thanks to the ever-rising popularity of rich and indulgent cuisine. We love the fact that there’s no holding back on the spices and the vast variety of rich, addictive, and hard-to-replicate tastes. Despite the extension of lockdown in Bangkok, a handful of Indian restaurants have delivery services to help satisfy your cravings. Here’s where your next Indian feast awaits.
Indus is known as one of the best Indian restaurants in Bangkok, and has been serving delicious North Indian food since 2005. This Michelin-starred restaurant has received various award titles and is very popular in foodie circles. During this lockdown period, all menu items are now on 20% discount, and our top picks are the juicy Malai Kebab and fall-off-the-bone stewed Raan.
You’re definitely missing out if Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology is not on your to-order list. They offer an array of Indian delicacies that are infused with authentic aromas and the secrets of traditional tandoori cooking. As part of India’s Independence Day celebration, they’re offering a special 2-course set meal for a limited time. The succulent Lamb Seekh Kebab and Murgh Angaar are some of the highlights you wouldn’t want to miss.
JHOL delivers a fresh concept of coastal Indian cuisine that challenges the perceptions you may normally have. They’re currently bringing the tastes of the Onam Sadhya festival right to your doorsteps. You’ll get to savour over 25 dishes of curries, accompaniments, and desserts featured in a multi-course vegetarian meal. It’s offered with limited availability so make sure to place your order early.
HERE presents a more modern and healthier interpretation of Indian delights that uses only organic ingredients. With a beautiful blend of herbs and spices, they’ve proven that healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring. The Black Rice Dosa and Oats Chilla are the highly recommended breakfast items to help you start your day right and spiced. Furthermore, their personalised health meal plan is worth checking out too.
If you’re vegetarian, Saptha has got you covered. This plant-powered Indian kitchen offers a selection of flavourful vegetarian bowls that change every week. At the same time, keep an eye out for the crowd-pleasing Idli and Chutney combo as well as the comforting vegan yoghurt. They’re hearty yet packed with bold flavours that will leave you wanting more.
You can enjoy Punjab Grill Bangkok’s beloved cuisine from the comfort of your home. They’ll bring your taste buds on a culinary tour of the Royal State of Punjab with amazing dishes that will get you drooling. Tandoori Portobello, Malai Chena Peda, and Paneer Tikka are what have us going back for seconds and even thirds.
Benares Bangkok’s sumptuous food has a distinct Indian DNA that you can distinguish upon your first bite. They proudly present their uniqueness that embraces innovative sous-vide and molecular gastronomy cooking techniques. Goan Prawn Curry, Paneer Chettinadu, and Malai Kalimirch Jhinga are some of the chefs’ recommendations that you’ll regret skipping.
