Harley-Davidson brings badassery to e-bikes with the Mosh/Tribute model

Leave it to Harley-Davidson to make an e-bike look cool.

Through its Serial 1 electric bike subsidiary, Harley-Davidson presents a brand new limited-edition model that’s the epitome of the brand’s expertise in the field.

A year ago, Harley-Davidson decided to enter the electric bike market by launching its own brand, Serial 1 Cycle Company. Note that its name is a nod to the firm’s first motorcycle, the legendary Serial Number One of 1903.

The catalog already includes four premium models, retailing from US$3,799 to US$5,599 (approx. THB 127,038 to THB 187,230). For the first time, the brand is now offering a limited-edition model, the Mosh/Tribute, available in only 650 units, selling for US$5,999 (approx. THB 200,606) each.

Note that, for the moment, the brand is only distributed in North America, although it is said to be coming to Europe soon, and hopefully, Asia after.

The Mosh/Tribute is based on the Mosh/CTY model but features gloss black paint, a handcrafted honey-coloured leather seat and matching leather grips from Brooks England, and a stamped brass shield mounted on the front signature light. Otherwise, the technical specifications remain the same as the Mosh/CTY, including a maximum assistance speed of 33kph.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.