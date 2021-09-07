Jeff Koons teams up with BMW for a special edition of the 8 Gran Coupe

If, like us, you’re already familiar with the work of Jeff Koons, you’re probably as excited as we are for the Jeff Koons x BMW collab.

The famous American artist Jeff Koons will create a special edition of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, which will be unveiled in Los Angeles in February 2022. This isn’t the first time the artist collaborates with the German manufacturer: back in 2010, Jeff Koons brought his own unique touch to the decoration of a BMW M3 GT2 which participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans that year.

[All images courtesy of BMW]

This special edition will illustrate Jeff Koons’ vision of the car of the future. The multi-layered paint job alone on the 8X Jeff Koons will require no less than 285 hours of work per car, which is why only two cars will be produced per week. Its design will combine 11 different exterior colors ranging from blue to silver, yellow and black. The interior features high-end materials, fine leather and a cup holder cover bearing an edition badge with the artist’s engraved signature. It will have its world premiere at the Frieze fair in Los Angeles in February 2022.

BMW has a long history with artists, through its Art Cars concept initiated in 1975. In all, some 20 artists have taken part in the project, including Andy Warhol, Frank Stella, Roy Lichtenstein, Ernst Fuchs, Matazo Kayama, David Hockney and, more recently, graffiti artist Leonard McGurr, aka Futura 2000.

As for the 8 Series, a restyled version is expected during 2022.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.