Lamborghini is selling an NFT to accompany its last Aventador LP 780-4 Coupe
13 Apr 2022 08:00 PM

Lamborghini is selling an NFT to accompany its last Aventador LP 780-4 Coupe

Lamborghini is selling an NFT to accompany its last Aventador LP 780-4 Coupe
Lamborghini is selling an NFT to accompany its last Aventador LP 780-4 Coupe

Lamborghini has announced that it will be selling an NFT to accompany the last Aventador LP 780-4 Coupe to roll off the production line. The whole lot will be sold at auction by RM Sotheby’s, starting April 19.

In another unprecedented initiative for a car manufacturer, Lamborghini has decided to auction its last Aventador LP 780-4 coupe, exceptionally accompanied by an NFT specifically created for the occasion.

The NFT takes the form of a virtual work, created by the artist Krista Kim, who specializes in digital artworks and the metaverse. It is a virtual reproduction of the car, customized by the contemporary artist, and accompanied by exclusive sounds from DJ Steve Aoki.

An NFT is a unique certified digital token, which guarantees its exclusive nature. For the Italian carmaker, this sale symbolizes not only a switch to fully electric production — first hybrid then 100% electric — but also, more symbolically, its arrival in a new digital era, that of the metaverse.

Only one buyer will be able to own this exceptional creation. The buyer will also have access to the brand’s VIP services, which include exclusive virtual previews of the brand’s future models, as well as a private tour of the Lamborghini Museum in Italy.

The sale will take place from April 19 to 21, 2022. It will, of course, be possible to bid directly on the RM Sotheby’s website.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews. 

