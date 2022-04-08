MINI Thailand propels to a cleaner future with latest limited MINI Electric Collection Edition

Following many successful years in Thailand and its recent sensation with the all-electric MINI, the British automotive marque unveils its latest MINI Electric Collection Edition, coming in with a new multitone roof to represent a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Featuring special roof shades and new body colours – Rooftop Grey Metallic and Island Clue Metallic – the MINI Electric Collection Edition brings uniqueness of the MINI design with more sustainability, mobility, flexibility, and fun.

About the MINI Electric Collection Edition

The details

The expansion of the colour range within this collection which includes the Multitone Roof was made possible by the introduction of a new process of a car painting technique done at the British MINI plant in Oxford.

The light colours of Pearly Aqua were first applied to the front of the roof with Jet Black at the rear, creating a flowing and blended colour gradient that is unique and characteristic of the new Multitone Roof. This new innovative painting process offers a deviation of the colour patterns usually trademarked in previous MINIs to reflect our ever-changing environmental conditions. Thereby, each car with a Multitone Roof is already given the character of a “unique” and new specimen by the painting process at the factory.

“In addition to being the pioneer in electric urban mobility in the premium compact segment, MINI also initiated into the innovative form of roof design. The ‘MINI Electric Collection Edition’ does not only reflect the perfect creativity of MINI, the flowing gradient between the three colour tones selected for the Multitone Roof also demonstrates a long tradition of colour diversity,” noted Khun Prapatsara Aramvongsamut, Director of MINI Thailand.

“The colour scheme of the Multitone Roof forms an interplay that is as appealing as it is harmonious with almost all the body paint,” he added. “This iconic electric joyride remains to deliver an incomparable driving experience and pave the way toward a cleaner, better and sustainable future in urban traffic.”

Going Green

Besides the innovation, the event launch of the MINI Electric Collection Edition also offered a variety of art showcases to demonstrate its dedication and mission for a greener and more sustainable future.

Titled “Big Love”, the showcase collaborated with three Thai illustrators who have also collaborated with global brands in the past, showcasing their artwork with an exclusive preview via a digital screen technology on The Frame TVs and latest smart portable projector, The Freestyle, through MINI’s partner Samsung.

The artist showcase included:

Pomme Chan – Ms. Tachamapan Chanchamrassang – with “LOVE IS INFINITY” art pieces reflecting endless driving to discover the world.

Mr. Thanawat Sakdawisarak, aka Bloody Hell Big Head, who is inspired by transforming the geometric forms to typography through “THE ROAD THAT CONNECT US”, presenting

the road that links diverse people and “WE ARE THE UNIVERSE”, showing equality and non-discrimination.

Ms. Chanaradee Chatrakul Na Ayudhya, aka Juli Baker and Summer , who received the Thailand Influencer Award 2019 for the best design & art by Tellscore, with vivid and vibrant art pieces. Her artwork – CELEBRATE FREEDOM – expresses ‘Big Love’ and diversity, with human freedom and rights through rainbows, birds, butterflies and flowers.

The MINI Electric Collection Edition will be exclusively available for limited edition in a run of 40 vehicles only, with a price of THB 2,459,000 inclusive of MSI standard.

For more information on this new exciting collection, visit www.mini.co.th or contact MINI authorised dealers nationwide.