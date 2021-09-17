Home > Gear > Motoring > Porsche is hosting a ‘Sound Night’ where car engines roar in concert
17 Sep 2021 10:15 AM

There’s no sound quite as satisfying as the roar of a legendary Porsche. For their “Sound Night” event, the Germany luxury carmaker is hosting a concert for exactly that.

On September 18 Porsche is set to hold another Sound Night at the brand’s museum in Stuttgart, Germany. This exceptional event, during which some 50 legendary models of the brand will roar in rhythm for the listening pleasure of the brand’s fans, will be broadcast live on the internet. Mark your calendars.

Porsche sound night
Image Credit: Porsche

This Saturday, September 18, starting at 5pm local time (CET), the Porsche Museum will fire up the engines of a selection of 20 racing and production vehicles. For a short time, they will form a unique choir that should delight connoisseurs of beautiful engines from all over the world. At the heart of this “concerto” will be legendary sports cars such as the Porsche 907 KH, 962 C and the 924 Carrera GTS Rally, as well as some emblematic production models, starting with the 911. Fans are invited to follow the event live online.

Porsche sound night
Image Credit: Porsche

In addition to the roar of these cars, key figures from the history of Porsche, both engineers (Norbert Singer, Valentin Schäffer …) and drivers (Walter Röhrl, Hans-Joachim Stuck, Pascal Wehrlein …), will speak about their relationship with these machines. The whole event will be presented jointly by TV host Anna Fleischhauer and former driver Mark Webber.

Follow the Porsche Sound Night on the internet: soundnacht.porsche.de

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.

