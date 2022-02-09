Home > Gear > Motoring > Tesla is working on a cybertruck that could turn into a catamaran
Tesla is working on a cybertruck that could turn into a catamaran
Tesla is working on a cybertruck that could turn into a catamaran

Tesla is working on a cybertruck that could turn into a catamaran
Tesla is working on a cybertruck that could turn into a catamaran

Can you imagine a truck that suddenly turns into a boat? Tesla is looking into this, as its Cybertruck may soon be able to turn into a catamaran. It’s like something out of a movie.

An American entrepreneur has come up with an innovative kit for transforming Tesla’s next electric pickup into a high-performance catamaran. With this system the Cybertruck can become totally amphibious since the whole unit can be steered and is directly powered by the truck.

The Cybercat and Cybercat Foiler are two kits for transforming the Cybertruck into a vehicle capable of moving through water and therefore reaching new extreme terrains, creating a little “cyber island” or simply for taking a little diving expedition right under the vehicle turned watercraft.

Once installed, the Cybercat (like the Cybercat Foiler) is controlled from the cockpit of the Cybertruck and is powered directly by the battery of the electric pick-up. So be sure to recharge your vehicle before setting out to sea!

The Cybercat has a top speed of 22 knots, with an estimated range of 80 to 195 km depending on the chosen cruising speed. The kit can be assembled by one person, and it’s also easily transportable, once disassembled, in the trunk of the pick-up. It’s priced between US$22,900 and 32,900, depending on the number of electric motors (5×50 kW maximum). A hovercraft version (Cybercat Foiler) will be able to reach 35 knots, for a price ranging from US$35,400 to 42,900. The design is the work of Anthony Diamond, founder of the startup Memory Maps.

Unveiled in 2019, Tesla’s Cybertruck is a spectacular all-electric pickup truck, with a futuristic look and performance worthy of a sports car, according to the American manufacturer. Although it has already received numerous pre-orders, production is not expected to begin until 2023.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.

