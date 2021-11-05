7 unusual but brilliant collabs between carmakers and fashion labels

A suit made by a carmaker? Or a car designed by your suitmaker? Here are seven motoring and fashion collaborations that created an elegant mix-match from both worlds.

Designer cars aim to merge the best of fashion with the best of motoring. The result is an exclusive, attention-grabbing car that truly elevates the style quotient. It’s essentially answering, ‘What if you could extend your wardrobe to your car?’ The idea behind this union of high fashion and automobiles is to create an exclusive novelty that excites enthusiasts from both these worlds of luxury.

The magic works both ways, while fashion brands like Belstaff take inspiration from car manufacturers to create a special clothing capsule, car manufacturers drape their interiors with fabrics borrowed from these fashion houses. Each collaboration is unique in its own way.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.

Unusual but brilliant collabs between motoring and fashion