5 facts about Plasmacluster, the latest Covid-19 combatting technology

Thanks to the innovative Plasmacluster technology, air purifiers are now capable of removing Covid-19 airborne particles.

Don’t worry if you have no idea what Plasmacluster technology is, we’ll fill you in. Plasmacluster technology is the newest innovation that generates and emits ions that occur in nature to disinfect contaminated air. And it’s changing the way we’re using the air purifiers. They’re no longer just a sole air freshener that we rely on to make our air clean. The upgraded features also make it the perfect combat against Covid-19. To get you familiar with this tech, we’ve curated five benefits that it offers. It might soon make its way into your shopping list.

[Hero Image Credit: Raychan/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @officialsharpthai]

1. It gives your lungs a breath of fresh air

Its incredible air purification won’t even make you worry about the contaminated air. It helps you say a sweet goodbye to airborne mould, allergens, bacteria, and even Covid-19 particles.

2. It gets rid of the bad odours in your home

Whether it’s cooking smells, tobacco smoke, or even pet odours, you can effortlessly get clean indoor air that keeps you happy all day long.

3. It eliminates static electricity

Unpleasant smell and odours can sometimes be tough to eradicate because it’s constant and becomes embedded in the fibres. Thus, reducing the static helps to prevent the pollen and dust from clinging to the surfaces.

4. It beautifies your skin

Yes, Plasmacluster technology works well without drawing moisture from your skin. It produces water molecules that form a coating to barricade the skin’s moisture, leaving your skin constantly hydrated and looking supple.

5. It will be available in Thailand soon

The wait won’t be that long for Thailand. The world-first smart air purifier with Plasmacluster technology from Sharp will be up for grab in December 2021. Not only is it an upgraded version of the HEPA air purifiers, but it’s also perfect for the coming haze season, too.