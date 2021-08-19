8 photography tips for World Photography Day

Celebrate World Photography day by familiarising yourself with these quick and easy photography tricks you can employ with your smartphone camera.
Today is World Photography Day, and we thought, what better way to commemorate than to educate ourselves on a few tips and tricks that result in better photography? WPD celebrates the art, science, craft, and history of photography. You can participate and support photography by sharing photos on social media and using #WorldPhotogaphyDay. Get clicking, get sharing!
We’ve compiled a list of a few tricks and tips for better smartphone photography. These smartphone camera tricks help separate the good photos from the great ones. You’re welcome.
Let’s start off with the basics. It’s likely that you are already employing these tricks on a regular basis. However, these tips make or break a photo. Clean the lens: make sure you’ve wiped those smeary marks before you start clicking photos. Focusing: touch focusing on smartphones is quite straightforward, just touch what you want in focus and if it doesn’t, you might be too close to the subject so take a step back. Lighting: the sun provides the best natural lighting, whether it’s for selfies, views, or anything else.
[Image credit: Marcos Paulo/ Unsplash]
Although the gram has fabulous filters and features, it is not the best camera to use for high-quality pictures. Besides guaranteeing a high-quality photo, the regular camera on your smartphone also offers features that other cameras don’t. So, click the photos with your smartphone camera, and then share them on the desired platforms.
[Image credit: Kindel Media/ Pexels]
For those unaware of this feature, the panorama mode is a wide camera shot. More specifically, this attribute allows you to capture more of the scene by combining images to create a panoramic photo. Ideal or picturesque views that cannot be captured in a single shot. You simply select the mode, pan your phone across a scene, and boom, you’ve got a panoramic photo. We also often forget that the panorama mode can also be used vertically in portrait mode, not just horizontal in landscape mode.
[Image credit: Alex BDNR/ Unsplash]
Composition, composition, composition! Framing contributes to a well-composed photo. Artfully framing shots may be something that comes naturally to you. If not, that’s okay. Smartphone cameras can assist you in terms of framing and composing your shots. Turn on your camera grid. This guides you with placing the subject in the frame and ensuring your screen is straight when clicking photos.
[Image credit: Julie Tupas/ Unsplash]
As much as you want to get a shot of the full moon, ditch the digital zoom. Digital zoom shots are basically cropped and resized images that yield a grainy image and a reduced resolution. So let’s zoom out of digital zooming, shall we? Instead, get yourself a telephoto lens for your smartphone. You can zoom in all you want with that.
[Image credit: Artime Beliaikin]
As much as we may think the flash is needed in dark conditions, it isn’t in most cases. The bright, white light coming from a single source not only temporarily blinds our eyes, but also results in odd-coloured, unflattering photos. So, wherever possible, try finding other sources of light to illuminate the content. However, flash photography can be useful when you’re shooting in daylight and the subject of what you’re shooting is in the shadow.
[Image credit: Dhehaivan/ Unsplash]
A steady hand makes a good photo. Although a lot of smartphones offer AI correction for shaky hands and optical image stabilisation, being as steady as you can is still the best way to get a good photo. If you have trouble being stable, here are a few tips; use two hands instead of one; take your time with it, don’t rush it; set your phone on a solid surface; get a flexible tripod.
[Image credit: Adesh Bankar/ Unsplash]