9 Instagram story filter ideas that we love

Instagram filters aren’t just fun, they’re also a quick way to be creative and create catchy Instagram stories.

Instagram filters keep your social media engagement spiced up, and it’s something that people can use anytime. Instagrammers come out with new filters every day, so whether it’s the playful type or the ones that add beauty effects to your faces, your choices are endless. If you’re in search of the filters for a little touch-up or you’re simply just running out of ideas, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the list of Instagram story filter ideas that we love and you have to give it a try.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Alexander Shatov/Unsplash]

Spring by dingmintt

Afraid of revealing your natural face? No need to worry, Spring by dingmintt filter will be your confidence booster in no time.

Glam Mood by heyraychh

The eyelashes in Glam Mood by heyraychh filter won’t disappoint you, you’ll love the way it makes your eyes pop.

Beauty Vibes by pangkhwanchanok

Beauty Vibes by pangkhwanchanok filter gives you that natural-looking rosy cheeks and glows up your skin. What’s more, you can change the colours of your eyes too.

Grain by kamnoyy

If you love a grainy vintage look but still want to keep it natural, you can’t miss out Grain by kamnoyy filter. It’ll enhance the charm of your eyes while keeping it natural.

Indie Kid by herusugiarta

Indie Kid by herusugiarta filter makes you look elegant and at the same time adds a playful effect to your story background.

Cute by lazy777

Cute by lazy777 filter is how you can get that velvety blurred Korean lip looks in an instant. Of course, with a hint of sparkle and tight-lined eyes.

Betterfly by hafiza.rizki

Freckles lover? Betterfly by hafiza.rizki filter is for you. You’ll be surprised how this filter makes you look so much younger. It gives you a natural yet different look that you’ll come back for more.

Glam Eyeshadow by Vanialodia

Glam Eyeshadow by Vanialodia is perfect for adding eyeshadow effects and accentuating your eyes. It’s a light makeup look that you’ll regret skipping.

Glow Look by sasha_soul_art

On the day that you’re lazy to do your makeup but you still feel the urge to fully glam up, Glow Look by sasha_soul_art will be your go-to filter.