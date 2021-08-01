Home > Gear > Tech
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
9 Instagram story filter ideas that we love

Instagram filters aren’t just fun, they’re also a quick way to be creative and create catchy Instagram stories.

Instagram filters keep your social media engagement spiced up, and it’s something that people can use anytime. Instagrammers come out with new filters every day, so whether it’s the playful type or the ones that add beauty effects to your faces, your choices are endless. If you’re in search of the filters for a little touch-up or you’re simply just running out of ideas, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the list of Instagram story filter ideas that we love and you have to give it a try. 

Image Credit: Instagram Story Filter – Spring by dingmintt

Spring by dingmintt

Afraid of revealing your natural face? No need to worry, Spring by dingmintt filter will be your confidence booster in no time.

Image Credit: Instagram Story Filter – Glam Mood by heyraychin

Glam Mood by heyraychh

The eyelashes in Glam Mood by heyraychh filter won’t disappoint you, you’ll love the way it makes your eyes pop.

Image Credit: Instagram Story Filter – Beauty Vibes by pangkhwanchanok

Beauty Vibes by pangkhwanchanok

Beauty Vibes by pangkhwanchanok filter gives you that natural-looking rosy cheeks and glows up your skin. What’s more, you can change the colours of your eyes too.

Image Credit: Instagram Story Filter – Grain by kamnoyy

Grain by kamnoyy

If you love a grainy vintage look but still want to keep it natural, you can’t miss out Grain by kamnoyy filter. It’ll enhance the charm of your eyes while keeping it natural.

Image Credit: Instgram Story Filter – Indie Kid by herusugiarta

Indie Kid by herusugiarta

Indie Kid by herusugiarta filter makes you look elegant and at the same time adds a playful effect to your story background.

Image Credit: Instagram Story Filter – Cute by lazy777

Cute by lazy777

Cute by lazy777 filter is how you can get that velvety blurred Korean lip looks in an instant. Of course, with a hint of sparkle and tight-lined eyes.

Image Credit: Instagram Story Filter – Betterfly by hafiza.rizki

Betterfly by hafiza.rizki

Freckles lover? Betterfly by hafiza.rizki filter is for you. You’ll be surprised how this filter makes you look so much younger. It gives you a natural yet different look that you’ll come back for more.

Image Credit: Instagram Story Filter – Glam Eyeshadow by Vanialodia

Glam Eyeshadow by Vanialodia

Glam Eyeshadow by Vanialodia is perfect for adding eyeshadow effects and accentuating your eyes. It’s a light makeup look that you’ll regret skipping.

Image Credit: Instagram Story Filter – Glow Look by sasha_soul_art

Glow Look by sasha_soul_art

On the day that you’re lazy to do your makeup but you still feel the urge to fully glam up, Glow Look by sasha_soul_art will be your go-to filter.

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.
