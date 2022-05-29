facebook
Home > Gear > Tech > Balenciaga to accept cryptocurrency as payment starting June
Balenciaga to accept cryptocurrency as payment starting June
Gear
29 May 2022 08:00 PM

Balenciaga to accept cryptocurrency as payment starting June

Moyena Parikh
Balenciaga to accept cryptocurrency as payment starting June
Gear
Balenciaga to accept cryptocurrency as payment starting June

Balenciaga, joining the ranks of fellow luxury retailers such as Gucci and Tag Heuer, will now accept major cryptocurrencies as official payment starting in June.

According to a report by Women’s Wear Daily, the company stated, “Balenciaga is thinking long-term about crypto, and fluctuations in currency value are nothing new.”

(All images: Balenciaga)

What we know about Balenciaga accepting crypto payments

What’s in the pipeline?

As per the report, Balenciaga will start accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as crypto payments, while the official payment solution provider is yet to be confirmed.

It added that the US flagship stores in New York’s Madison Avenue and Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive will be the first ones to welcome this new type of payment. The brand’s website will also accept crypto payments.

Balenciaga further shared that it hopes to include more stores and e-commerce functionalities eventually. It will also integrate other cryptocurrencies as payments at a later date, so that Balenciaga’s customers will have more options at checkout.

Other brands taking the crypto plunge

Balenciaga is the second luxury fashion house in the Kering Luxury Group to join with the crypto bandwagon.

Gucci had recently announced that it will begin accepting 10 cryptocurrencies in major US stores from the end of May 2022.

On the other hand, earlier in May 2022, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned Tag Heuer announced that its consumers would be able to pay with 12 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum via a payment solution from BitPay.

Now whether this makes the brands more accessible or evasive, one thing is for certain that crypto payments are most likely to be common across all fashion brands in the coming days.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

Balenciaga Gucci Luxury Brands cryptocurrency
You might also like ...
Moyena Parikh
Moyena loves exploring personal development and spirituality. She believes in the power of words. She is also passionate about food, dancing, finance, and her family.
Lifestyle Culture Entertainment Wellness
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.