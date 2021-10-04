6 productivity apps we’ll keep even when we don’t work from home anymore

Looking for a way to better manage your daily work tasks (at home or back in the office)? Read right on for the best productivity apps we’re keeping regardless of office re-openings or not.

Apps are built on an incredible purpose by allowing us to store and sort data, communicate information, and do many of the small, tedious tasks that escape us or simply take up more time than we’d like to set aside. In an age where most of our jobs rely heavily on the internet, and while we’re dividing our attention so sparsely onto a single screen, technology can act as a virtual assistant.

You might already know of apps that entrepreneurs, smaller businesses, and freelancers practically swear by to help with productivity, such as the designing tool Canva, and Asana for group projects. But there’s more where that came from.

To help you manage your tasks and work more efficiently, try out these highly recommended options. Prices vary from free to membership plans for a handful of users. Plus, we’ve picked the best productivity apps depending on the goals you’re hoping to achieve in your job.

[Hero Image Credit: Ian Dooley/Unsplash; Featured image credit: Christin Hume/Unsplash]

Notion: Best all-in-one app

(Image caption: Notion)

Notion does it all in a single place, so all discussions, assignments, and documents easily available when you need them. You can customise Notion to look and work the way you need it to — we’re talking building blocks that you can drag and drop like Lego blocks to create the dashboard, website, or system of your productive dreams.

Here, you can sign up as a single user and reap its benefits, but the option to add on users as your team grows is there for you too.

Get Notion here

TickTick: Best for organising schedules, tasks & lists

(Image credit: TickTick)

Remember the to-do list app GTasks a decade ago? TickTick is the new and improved version by the same team but with more functionalities. First, you can create tasks through voice input, and then organise them in various calendar views.

What we really like about TickTick is that it helps not only to organise, but to enable users to get into their best headspace to work using the Pomodoro Technique. This technique is a time management system that breaks work down into 25-minute chunks separated by five-minute breaks. TickTick comes with a built-in Pomo Timer accompanied by white noise in the background as your workday soundtrack. You’ll also get to track your productivity in the Achievement Score tab, where your score increases with every completed task or decreases when the completion of tasks is delayed.

Get TickTick here

Freedom: Best for blocking out distractions

(Image credit: Freedom)

Freedom is the virtual equivalent of an HR rep standing behind you, making sure you’re not on social media during work hours. And since many of us are working from home now, maybe that isn’t such a bad thing. Freedom puts you in control of your distractions. Plan your schedule either on-the-fly or ahead of time by selecting the times, days, and sites to block out, with the option of repeating it daily or weekly. This website/app-blocker works on Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, and Chrome.

Get Freedom here

Grammarly: Best for proof-reading and editing text

(Image credit: Grammarly)

Grammarly is an AI-powered writing assistant that helps you make edits in real-time. It’s a great help not just for journalists, copywriters, and creative individuals, but anyone really, as it can assist in any kind of writing form such as emails, presentations, and reports. The plug-in works automatically for any text typed out on Gmail, Twitter, WordPress, LinkedIn, and all your most-used sites. In its latest update, Grammarly can now assess the tone of your messages, letting you know if you sound optimistic, confident, or friendly.

Get Grammarly here

Otter: Best for translating voice notes into text

(Image credit: Otter)

Creative workers will also find the app Otter useful for transcribing audio. It’s perfect for long interviews, lectures, conversations, or transcribing those late-night moments of inspiration. Otter is also very helpful for companies working remotely as it can be integrated with Zoom, turning meetings into minutes automatically.

From there, you can even search, play, edit, and invite collaborators to your audio or text files. The app is powered by Ambient Voice Intelligence, which means your Otter is always learning to recognise voices and adapt to special terminology.

Get Otter here

MindMeister: Best for turning mind maps into projects

(Image credit: MindMeister)

MindMeister takes the clever concept of mind mapping online — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg here. If you haven’t heard of mind maps, they’re graphical representations of your thoughts and ideas, mapped out to help you see the bigger picture without losing sight of all the little components. Once you’ve created the base of your mind map on MindMeister, the fun begins.

Users can share and develop ideas with as many friends or colleagues as wanted. The app’s sharing and edit tools work in real-time across all collaborators so you can even use MindMeister to comment, vote, and make changes while having a brainstorming session.

Get MindMeister here

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia.