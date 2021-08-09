5 best smart TVs to shop, according to your taste in movies

Whether it’s Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Google TV, or Apple TV, you need to have a good-quality smart TV for the best at-home theatre experience.

There is no better time than this lockdown to start ticking off your to-watch list of movies and shows, but you need a smart TV for the best viewing experience. Not only will a smart TV transform your room into a private theatre, but it will also be a fun hi-tech addition to your living space. If you’re unsure where to start, here’s a list of the best smart TVs you can shop, depending on your movie style.

[Hero Image Credit: Chauhan Moniz/Unsplash]