5 best smart TVs to shop, according to your taste in movies

Whether it’s Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Google TV, or Apple TV, you need to have a good-quality smart TV for the best at-home theatre experience.
There is no better time than this lockdown to start ticking off your to-watch list of movies and shows, but you need a smart TV for the best viewing experience. Not only will a smart TV transform your room into a private theatre, but it will also be a fun hi-tech addition to your living space. If you’re unsure where to start, here’s a list of the best smart TVs you can shop, depending on your movie style.
[Hero Image Credit: Chauhan Moniz/Unsplash]
Sony Bravia XR A90J HDR OLED 4K Smart Google TV
As the world’s first cognitive intelligence TV, this award-winning Sony Bravia XR A90J HDR OLED 4K Smart TV takes vision and sound to the next level. Whilst the Cognitive Processor XR understands how a human’s eyes react to immerse you completely in the scene, the XR Triluminous Pro brings a stunning picture quality that is natural to our eyes. Great for vibrant visuals.
[Image Credit: Sony Electronics]
LG OLED A1 4K Smart TV
The LG OLED A1 4K Smart TV is what you need to have at home to enjoy your big blockbusters. There are over 8 million self-lit pixels that make this OLED smart TV unlike anything else. The self-luminous display technology produces intense colours and perfect contrast that will make you look into every minute detail. Furthermore, with LG ThinQ AI technology, this smart TV lets you be in control of your LG smart home products too. One step closer to having a fully smart home.
[Image Credit: LG Global]
Samsung Neo QLED QN90A 4K Smart TV
Upgrade your entertainment to an astonishing 4K clarity with the Samsung Neo QLED QN90A 4K Smart TV. With the anti-reflection mode, the glare is kept to a minimum to eliminate unwanted distractions. Also, the brilliant active voice amplifier detects surrounding distractions and amplifies the on-screen volume so that you don’t lose track of whatever you’re watching. What’s more, the NeoSlim design makes this a beautiful decor element for your room, too.
[Image Credit: Samsung Thailand]
TCL C725 QLED 4K Android TV
In collaboration with ONKYO, the TCL C725 QLED 4K Android TV features ultra high-quality audio that brings you a new dimension of at-home entertainment. Aside from the hands-free control and built-in Google Assistant, the latest Android R system allows you to access over 700,000 movies and shows with cinematic visuals. This is the smart TV that Android users need.
[Image Credit: TCL Electronics]
Philips UHD OLED 804/67 4K Android TV
The Philips UHD OLED 804/67 4K Android TV delivers a superb image quality that feels impressively real. This smart TV is supported by Dolby Vision technology, one of the best formats for Hollywood and cinemas around the world. At the same time, every image detail is flawlessly produced by the HDR10+ that offers you captivating and vivid colours for a great visual experience.
[Image Credit: Philips TV]