The best wireless earphones for working from home

Without a good pair of wireless earphones, working from home can be quite a hassle.
There’s a growing prevalence of people working from home around the world due to the pandemic, especially in Thailand. It isn’t only the laptop or computer, but also the earphones that have become an essential part of the home office. A proper wireless earphone is an absolute necessity if one wants to work productively. If you’re in search of the ones that will give you the best work-from-home experience, here’s a list to check out.
[Hero Image Credit: Jabra Thailand via Facebook; Featured Image Credit: Happy Plugs via Facebook]
If your job requires you to take numerous calls in one day, the Plantronics Voyager 5200 will make your life so much easier. It reads the name of the caller for you, and lets you control the incoming calls without lifting a finger by simply saying ‘answer’ or ‘ignore’. Plus, you can mute yourself with the tap of a button too. Wireless earphones that are ready to serve.
[Image Credit: Plantronics]
Enjoy a crystal-clear audio quality during your meetings and calls with the Jabra Elite 85t. Featuring two microphones in each earbud that effectively quieten the background noise, these are ideal for people who take a lot of calls. With pressure relief vents, it prevents the build-up of pressure inside your ears too.
[Image Credit: Jabra]
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro take hands-free to the next level. In addition to the noise-cancellation feature, an ambient noise mode detects the surrounding noises and allows you to amplify or lessen the volume so that you won’t miss out on anything important. For example, you’ll know when someone is at the door, but you won’t hear the random household noises. Very smart.
[Image Credit: Samsung]
The Huawei FreeBuds 4i combine functionality with a sleek and modern design in one piece. They almost disappear inside your ears, and you can wear them comfortably for hours. What’s more, the 10-minute quick charge is perfect for those who are often in a hurry, too.
[Image Credit: Huawei]
A bit on the more price-friendly side, these cute wireless earphones are for those who are beginning to dabble in hands-free devices, and don’t want or need too many functions. We love the playful colours and designs (pink, blue, marble, and more) as well as the extremely light weight of them. They don’t have as many features as the others on this list, but are a great basic item.
We couldn’t make a list on wireless earphones and not include the most famous of them all. Thanks to its fantastic integration into the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Airpods Pro are regarded as one of the most popular wireless earbuds with remarkable performance. With many wonderful benefits set in place, it delivers a smooth listening experience like no other, and is pretty stylish, too.
[Image Credit: Apple]