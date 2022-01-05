Goodbye BlackBerry, thank you for the memories

Guys, remember owning your first BlackBerry? As the news has broken that BlackBerry OS Phones will stop working from 4 January, many of us are reminiscing.

The year is 2012. My sister’s boyfriend has got a job in London. And her first reaction is, “wow, you’ll get a BlackBerry Torch for me now.” BlackBerries were a huge fad back in the day. Everyone wanted to have a “BBM Pin”. Those who couldn’t afford one in India, pestered their friends, folks, and lovers to get them one from abroad. I still recall the FOMO that not having a BlackBerry brought along. And I also remember the child-like excitement one experienced on finally getting one.

It’s the end of an era: BlackBerry OS Phones stop working from 4 January

This morning, as I scrolled down my Twitter feed, memories came flooding back. I clearly recalled my friends and acquaintances who were proud owners of a Blackberry phone. I remembered fidgeting with my Blackberry’s cute round joystick just for fun. I even remembered how Lady Gaga used to share dope blackberry mirrorfies around 2011. Then there were those “pings” we would spam our friends with. And, who could forget the loud sound the phone made while taking a screengrab on the Screenmunch app.

It’s really the end of an era as the business smartphone manufacturer has decided to end service on its once predominant mobile phones.

BlackBerry has decided to end service on its mobile devices from January 4. This means that you won’t be able to use your old BlackBerry sitting at the bottom of your drawer somewhere. BlackBerry took to its official Twitter handle to share the news with tech enthusiasts across the world. “For many of us, today is the end of an era – and the beginning of a new one,” the tweet quoted BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen. In an official blog, Chen has shared his thoughts on the phone’s transformation journey and the Ontario-based company’s smartphone heritage.

Chen broke the news to fans in the same blog. “As of today, BlackBerry has decommissioned the infrastructure and services used by our legacy software and phone operating systems which are over 20 years old now,” he wrote.

BlackBerry is trending on Twitter. Fans from all over are sharing their fond memories of using a BlackBerry device.

One user @BlackBerryBrad expressed his desire to keep using his BlackBerry phones forever. “Well, it is the end of an era for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 devices. Each device in my collection has its own unique memory. Wish I could continue to use these devices forever, but I am thankful for the KEY2! Thanks for the memories @BlackBerry,” he tweeted.

Well it is the end of an era for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 devices. Each device in my collection has its own unique memory. Wish I could continue to use these devices forever, but I am thankful for the KEY2! Thanks for the memories @BlackBerry #BlackBerry pic.twitter.com/Re7RojFHNu — BlackBerryBrad (@BlackBerryBrad) January 3, 2022

Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley tweeted about how he was once a master of thumb-typing without looking. “Today is the final day for Blackberry. End of an era. I was a master of thumb-typing without looking. A skill lost to time,” his Tweet said.

Today is the final day for Blackberry. End of an era. I was a master of thumb typing without looking. A skill lost to time. pic.twitter.com/vCMnmX93jy — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 4, 2022

Popular American news anchor Wolf Blitzer also expressed his sadness on the phone’s official end. “Like so many of us, I stopped using my beloved BlackBerry mobile phone a few years ago but am still sad to see its official end today. Thanks BlackBerry for doing what you did,” Blitzer tweeted.

Like so many of us, I stopped using my beloved BlackBerry mobile phone a few years ago, but am still sad to see its official end today. Thanks BlackBerry for doing what you did. pic.twitter.com/fgWFts5A8j — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) January 4, 2022

Some fans also remembered how BlackBerry used to be the favourite phone for Kim Kardashian West and former American President Barack Obama. The latter had made headlines in 2016 after he was asked to replace his BlackBerry with another smartphone.

Sooo my blackberry bold died. I can’t find anymore on ebay. I knew this day would come & to be honest I’m prepared. But the question is…. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2016

The Canadian company, formerly known as Research In Motion had stopped making BlackBerries in 2016. It had moved to a software-only business and licensed its brand and services to TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. BlackBerry phone and their physical keyboards used to be go-to mobile for professionals as well as youngsters. The company failed to keep up with the changing times as Apple and Android phones took the mobile phone market by storm.

Having said that, I would like to maintain that BlackBerries will always hold a special place in the hearts of its users, including me. It was more than a phone. It was a dream for some and a style statement for others. It is indeed the end of an era.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.